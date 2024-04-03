Lessons in Creative AI Adoption From a 2024 Webby Award Nominee

The 2024 Webby Awards reflect a rising interest in artificial intelligence. One nominee shares the key principles that helped her develop a nomination-worthy AI tool.

The Webby Awards, which honor the best content on the internet each year, announced this year’s nominations on Tuesday. Notable 2024 nominees include Taylor Swift, her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, Michelle Obama — and companies integrating artificial intelligence into their products and services.

In an announcement, the Webby Awards said it had unveiled new “AI Apps and Experience” categories to reflect the growing impact of AI in various industries and online. Indeed, according to a 2023 PwC survey, nearly three-quarters of U.S. companies have either adopted AI or plan to do so.

Among this year’s nominees in the Products and Services subcategory is a Boulder, Colorado-based company called Love, Plants. Founded in 2023, the company offers organic gardening products and is being recognized for the creation of Flora AI, an AI-powered “plant guru” that sends gardening advice via text messages. Love, Plants founder Kerry Gilmartin says these are the strategies that facilitated her company’s nomination-worthy AI development. Leveraging an engaging customer experience

Gilmartin says she understood that juxtaposing something as simple as compost alongside the disruptive nature of AI might be perceived as strange or contrasting. But she needed to carve out a niche in the fertilizer space — a difficult category to get into, she says — and knew creating an educational tool could help build brand awareness and authority. In developing Flora AI, the Love, Plants team focused on creating an engaging experience similar to consulting a trusted friend. “I didn’t want her just answering every question [by] pushing somebody to my website and saying to buy a product, because that’s not what she’s for,” Gilmartin says. “People are really kind of bonding with her and appreciating her.”

While Gilmartin did not share revenue numbers for the company, she says 87.5 percent of people who sign up to use Flora AI engage with the tool in more than one exchange. Making AI easy to use for consumers

Gilmartin says using AI to build long-term relationships requires offering consumers something beneficial. She says that starts with making sure the technology is user-friendly and distinct from the plethora of apps, e-books, or web courses that consumers are inundated with.

The key to Flora AI is its user-friendly nature: Anyone can access the “absolutely free resource,” Gilmartin says, by simply texting a number. Although developing this level of accessibility required several months, Gilmartin says she knew it would be worthwhile. Winners for all awards are expected to be announced on April 23rd. Nominees are eligible for both the prestigious Webby Award, selected by members of the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, and the Webby People’s Voice Award, determined by votes online.

Gilmartin says she’s unsure how voting will go, but already feels victorious, “It’s such a win for a tiny business like ours,” she says. “And I just feel so rewarded for being creative.”