Mug Root Beer Celebrates UConn’s NCAA Victory With Free Drinks: Why It’s a Winning Marketing Play

March Madness is over, and for the second year in a row, the University of Connecticut Huskies have secured the NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship. It’s a win that Mug Root Beer is celebrating by offering free root beer to fans nationwide.

The Pepsi-owned brand announced this offer at the beginning of the tournament on social media, stating that it would provide the freebie if any of the 17 teams with a dog as a mascot won March Madness. And on Monday, after UConn took home the trophy, the company followed through with posts on both Instagram and TikTok, offering instructions for redeeming the offer.

“This year, we wanted to make hoops season about the last dog standing — dog mascot, that is — because we love ours. Plus, a win for one dog is a win for all dogs,” said Patrick Gamble, senior brand marketing manager at Mug Root Beer, in a statement. The promotion, which is the first offer of its kind Mug Root Beer has made, has been widely popular. According to a brand representative, fans were eager to redeem the offer as soon as the Instagram and TikTok posts went live earlier this week, leading to 2 to 3 times more engagement in the first 24 hours compared to the brand’s other posts. There has also been a 27.3 percent increase in sales, across both regular MUG RootBeer and MUG Zero Sugar.

According to Beth Morrow, an assistant dean at Lipscomb University, who’s worked for nearly two decades in communications, marketing, and sales, successful promotions like this come down to focusing on your core goal and taking the time to maximize results.

“Look at Mug — they didn’t just want to do the final game,” Morrow says. “They worked harder to come up with a concept that stretched the exposure out, stretched the launch out.” Of course, event-driven promotions like Mug’s giveaway can be risky. “You might give away more than you wanted to, or more customers might show up than you intended,” says Annie Wilson, a senior lecturer of marketing at the Wharton School.

But there are promotional strategies small businesses can implement without it being super expensive. Wilson advises small businesses to lean on probabilistic or paired promotions. This can include deals like rewarding every 10th customer or offering something free with a purchase.