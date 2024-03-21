Where Millionaires Live — and Where They’re Flocking To

Ever wondered where the world’s wealthiest individuals live? According to a recent report by the London-based citizenship advisory firm Henley & Partners, most live in the U.S. — in New York City, the Bay Area, and Los Angeles. However, there’s recently been a notable shift: a record number of millionaires are now considering moving to other countries.

The United States continues to dominate in terms of wealth generation and accumulation, per the report. In fact, the country represents up to 32 percent of the global liquid investable wealth, totaling around $67 trillion. It’s also home to 37 percent of the world’s millionaires.

But now, more millionaires are opting to secure different citizenships, said Mehdi Kadiri, head of North America at Henley & Partners, in a press release: “With political divisions and societal tensions at an all-time high, American investors, entrepreneurs, and wealthy families are increasingly hedging their bets and pursuing backup citizenship or residence abroad, signaling declining faith in the domestic outlook.” The firm, which specializes in residence and citizenship by investment, reports an approximately 500 percent increase over the last five years in demand for backup citizenship or residency. Inquiries from U.S. citizens rose to the highest number on record in 2023, with Portugal, Malta, Spain, Greece, and Italy representing the most sought-after countries for migration.

The report also predicts 2024 will set a record for global millionaire migration, with a projected 128,000 high-net worth individuals relocating to different countries, compared to 120,000 in 2023. Henley & Partners attributes the expected surge primarily to geopolitical tensions, such as conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine, as well as inflation concerns, the quest for lower tax rates and new business opportunities, and the lingering effects of the Covid pandemic in Asia.