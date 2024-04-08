Exclusive: Why Gen-Z Employees Are Some of Your Least Happy Workers

However, according to a recent report from insurance giant MetLife, Gen-Zers are the least happy employees of any generation. Only 62 percent of surveyed Gen-Z workers reported being happy with their job , compared with 67 percent of Boomers, 66 percent of Generation X, and 66 percent of Millennials.

According to the report, one of the main reasons for the lower happiness rate among Gen-Z employees is a gap between their strong desire to find professional purpose and their satisfaction with this aspect of their work. In fact, Gen-Zers are the least likely among all generations to feel this fulfillment: Only 61 percent of Gen-Z employees are satisfied with their work’s sense of purpose, compared with 68 percent of Millennials, 70 percent of Gen-Xers, and 70 percent of Boomers.

What’s driving the gap? The report points to a number of factors, including substantial levels of distrust between Gen-Zers and their employers. Only 65 percent of Gen-Z employees feel trusted by their employer, compared with 69 percent of workers overall, and just 58 percent of Gen-Zers trust their employer to “do the right thing,” compared with 65 percent of employees overall.