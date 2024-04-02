Workers Crave Career Growth. Employers May Not Be Paying Attention

Employees may no longer be quitting at high rates, but they are hungry for career development opportunities, and don’t feel like they’re getting them from employers.

This is according to the 2024 Career Optimism Index from the University of Phoenix Career Institute, released today. According to the study, which surveyed 5,000 employers, workers, and job seekers, there is a disconnect between what employers say and what workers feel about the availability of opportunities to climb the ladder. While 62 percent of employers say their company offers internal advancement opportunities, only 36 percent of workers agree. Similarly, although 90 percent of employers report offering career development opportunities, only 69 percent of workers say this is the case.

Employers’ hiring practices may be part of the problem. The data shows employers are prioritizing specific skill sets in their search for external talent, but are struggling to find well-qualified candidates: Over half (51 percent) of employers surveyed by the University of Phoenix reported that it took at least one month to fill a job opening at their company. This points to missed opportunities for current employees to advance through skill training and promotions. As the gap between employer expectations and worker sentiment widens, organizations must reassess their talent management strategies, says John Woods, provost and chief academic officer at the University of Phoenix.

“Employers need more help to understand that if they have positions that they want to fill, it’s much more effective, much more efficient, to hire people that they already have in other roles,” Woods says.

Providing career development opportunities and avenues for advancement isn’t just beneficial for employees, Woods says. It’s also a smart business move. According to the study, companies stand to save more than $8,000 per employee annually — a result of increased productivity, lower turnover, and reduced health care expenses — by fostering career optimism within their workforce. For companies that want to see these savings, Woods recommends being intentional about career planning for employees. Rather than constantly “trying to find the needle in the haystack” through external hiring, he says, companies need to realize that current employees are worth investing in.