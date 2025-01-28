Ashley Graham’s Newsletter Is Where the Real Talk Happens

How the model and mom of three found a more intimate connection with her inner circle.

This column is part of Beehiiv’s takeover of Inc.com. Want to reclaim your relationship with your customers? Read real success stories from some of the top business owners on Beehiiv.

I’ve always been a big believer in the power of genuine connection. Whether it’s with my family, friends, or followers, I think healthy relationships are the key to a happy and fulfilling life. I love my ride-or-dies, and I wanted to have a more direct, personal way to connect with them. Social media is great for sharing quick updates and pretty photos, but it’s not always the best place for deep conversation. I’d been craving something more real. Something more me. So, I started Ashley’s Inner Circle. With my newsletter, I can drop the filters (both literally and figuratively). I can share longer-form reflections on my family and career, deeper dives into my wellness routines (like my recent obsession with Korean skin care), and peeks behind the scenes that wouldn’t have the same impact on Instagram or TikTok.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

I also love that it gives me a platform to put my thoughts and experiences out there—the good, the bad, and the maybe-messy—in a more intimate way. I’ve written about my decision to walk the runway for Victoria’s Secret and my experience going barefoot and wearing boob tape on the Golden Globes red carpet. What can I say? I’m a natural oversharer, and my newsletter is a place of real talk and vulnerability. I’ve been very open about my journey with body positivity and the highs and lows of looking in the mirror over the course of my life. It’s been incredible to see how much my story has resonated with others; I’ve gotten so many messages from women who have told me that I’ve inspired them to love and accept themselves the way they are. It makes me emotional! When I think “inner circle,” I’m thinking about my worldwide audience. The newsletter has served as a really beautiful reminder that we’re all in this together, doing the best we can. And that we each have a responsibility to use our voices to make the world a better place. Social media can be fleeting. Algorithms change, platforms come and go, and it’s way too easy to get lost in the noise.

Beyond that, starting a newsletter is just fun! It’s like getting together with my closest girlfriends, talking about body image and self-care and social justice and entrepreneurship (and, of course, fashion). It’s been an amazing way to connect with my audience on a more meaningful level and build a strong community around my passions. Plus, it’s a good excuse to get creative and let loose a bit. Social media can be fleeting. Algorithms change, platforms come and go, and it’s way too easy to get lost in the noise. My newsletter allows me to own my audience and my message. It’s pretty much a direct line to the people who really care about what I have to say. And that’s powerful.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.