Small Business Administration Offers Women’s Business Centers $30 Million in Grants
Up to $150,000 will go to selected organizations to build Women’s Business Centers.
The Small Business Administration is offering $30 million in grant funding for Women’s Business Centers for a variety of projects, including opening a center in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Eligible organizations that are selected will be awarded up to $150,000 to open and operate a Women’s Business Center.
“Every new WBC helps open doors for women entrepreneurs who need access to training and practical assistance to stand up and grow their small businesses,” said Christina Hale, assistant administrator for the SBA’s Office of Women’s Business Ownership.
There are currently 152 in-person Women’s Business Centers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. For the first time, organizations that provide mostly or entirely virtual counseling and training services to women-owned small businesses across the U.S. will be eligible for the grants along with in-person offices.
The grants will be awarded in four areas: funding to support women business owners in government contracting; funding to provide entrepreneurial development services to women-owned small businesses focused on providing child care services; funding to provide general entrepreneurial development services to women in areas outside of where the centers currently exist; and funding to support the opening of a center in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Anyone with questions about these grants is encouraged to contact SBA’s Office of Women’s Business Ownership, which was established by executive order in 1979.
“The Office of Women’s Business Ownership’s mission is to enable and empower women entrepreneurs through advocacy, outreach, education and support,” according to its web site. “Through the management and technical assistance provided by the WBCs, entrepreneurs, especially women who are economically or socially disadvantaged, are offered comprehensive training and counseling on a vast array of topics in many languages to help them start and grow their own businesses.”
