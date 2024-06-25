Small Business Administration Offers Women’s Business Centers $30 Million in Grants

The Small Business Administration is offering $30 million in grant funding for Women’s Business Centers for a variety of projects, including opening a center in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Eligible organizations that are selected will be awarded up to $150,000 to open and operate a Women’s Business Center.

“Every new WBC helps open doors for women entrepreneurs who need access to training and practical assistance to stand up and grow their small businesses,” said Christina Hale, assistant administrator for the SBA’s Office of Women’s Business Ownership.

There are currently 152 in-person Women’s Business Centers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. For the first time, organizations that provide mostly or entirely virtual counseling and training services to women-owned small businesses across the U.S. will be eligible for the grants along with in-person offices.