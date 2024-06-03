Airline Boss Says Boeing Needs Strong CEO to End Crisis

Emirates Airline President Tim Clark told reporters at an international industry conference the aircraft maker needs a leader with an engineering background to banish a crisis of confidence in its airplanes.

The head of Dubai airline Emirates urged Boeing to pick an engineering and business heavyweight to lead a deep overhaul of the U.S. aerospace giant and said the task of ending the planemaker’s recent confidence crisis “must get done”.

“Is it fixable and salvageable? Yes, it is. Will it get things back to where it needs to? It must. And you’ll only do that with very strong leadership, who are fixated on doing the right thing,” Emirates Airline President Tim Clark told reporters on the sidelines of a major airlines summit.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Turning round the manufacturer after a series of safety and industrial problems, to the point where it can meet existing and new demand smoothly, may take five years, he said. Emirates is the world’s largest buyer of long-haul jets to feed its Gulf hub.

Boeing is looking for a new CEO after announcing that Dave Calhoun would step down by the end of the year following back-to-back crises exacerbated by the blowout of a loose door plug on an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 jet in January.

Clark, who has been one of Boeing’s severest critics during the crisis, told Reuters he had never met Calhoun, who was appointed CEO in January 2020 following a pair of 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019 that killed nearly 350 people. Boeing had no immediate comment on his remarks.

In December, Boeing named Stephanie Pope to the newly created position of group-wide chief operating officer in a move seen at the time as positioning her as a leading contender to take over from Calhoun at some point in the next few years.

Asked what he would like to see in a new Boeing CEO, Clark said: “I think that people who have got a really broad aerospace engineering capability, who are good business managers as well, are the people that you need to bring back and sort this one out. Whether Stephanie Pope is going to be able to step up and do that (as well as) anybody, time will tell”. He added: “But we need airplanes, we cannot face constant delays. We’ve got a business to run and if we’re having to foot the bill for refurbishing all these (existing) airplanes it should be put at Boeing’s door.”

Emirates, the largest operator of the 777 family, is carrying out what it calls the largest cabin refurbishment on existing planes as it awaits the first delivery of the Boeing 777X, delayed by at least five years from 2020.

Clark said Boeing could not yet give a precise date for the plane’s first delivery. It has said it will be in 2025. Clark said he planned to meet Pope in her capacity as Boeing’s recently appointed planemaking chief on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the International Air Transport Association being held in Dubai over the next two days.

The unit Pope previously led, Global Services, was Boeing’s only profitable division in the first nine months of 2023.

In March, in the wake of the blowout incident, it announced Calhoun’s earlier-than-expected planned departure and named Pope as head of its Commercial Airplanes division, replacing Stan Deal who was fired as part of the same shake-up. Analysts say Pope continues to be cited in some quarters as a contender for the CEO role alongside several outside contenders including Spirit AeroSystems CEO Pat Shanahan.

Crash victim families urge criminal prosecution Relatives of passengers who died in two jetliner crashes pushed federal officials Friday to prosecute Boeing on criminal charges related to the accidents no later than this fall but said they got no commitment from the Justice Department.

The Associated Press reported that the Justice Department determined two weeks ago that Boeing violated terms of a settlement that let the company avoid prosecution for deceiving regulators who approved the Boeing 737 Max. Prosecutors have said they will announce by July 7 whether the company will face sanctions.

Boeing agreed in 2021 to pay $2.5 billion–mostly compensation to airlines–to avoid prosecution on a fraud charge. Relatives of some of the 346 people who died in the 2018 and 2019 crashes have tried ever since to scuttle the settlement. Starline manned flight delayed again

Last-minute computer trouble nixed Saturday’s launch attempt for Boeing’s first astronaut flight, the latest in a string of delays over the years. Two NASA astronauts were strapped in the company’s Starliner capsule when the countdown automatically was halted at 3 minutes and 50 seconds by the computer system that controls the final minutes before liftoff, according to the Associated Press.

With only a split second to take off, there was no time to work the latest problem and the launch was called off.

Technicians raced to the pad to help astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams out of the capsule atop the fully fueled Atlas V rocket at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Within an hour of the launch abort, the hatch was reopened. The team can’t get to the computers to troubleshoot the problem until the rocket is drained of all its fuel, said Tory Bruno, CEO for the rocket maker, United Launch Alliance.

Bruno said one of the three redundant computers located near the rocket at the pad was sluggish. All three must work properly to proceed with a launch, he said.