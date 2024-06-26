Rapper Megan Thee Stallion to Help Amazon Promote 10th Annual Prime Day

Amazon’s two-day discount sale is set to take place this July.

Amazon will partner with hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion to boost its 10th annual Prime Day discount sales event.

To mark the occasion, the rapper unveiled a new original song called “It’s Prime Day.” An accompanying music video shows her purchasing a pink dog collar, fake eyelashes, and other items from Amazon.

The online retailer’s two-day discount bonanza will take place on July 16-17 this year. It follows a four-day sales event hosted by Walmart, which said it plans to offer its “largest deals” ever between July 8 and July 11. The company says Megan Thee Stallion’s Prime song, a bonus track from her forthcoming album “MEGAN,” will be available for fans listening only on Amazon Music. It also said it would offer early deals on items from the rapper’s new tour merchandise collection.

Amazon’s discounts are open to Prime members who pay $14.99 per month, or $139 per year, for access to deals and other perks, such as free shipping.

The company doesn’t disclose how much revenue it generates from such events. But it has been hosting more in recent years to attract consumers dealing with rising credit costs and high (but easing) inflation. Amazon held October events for Prime members for the last two years to kick off the holiday shopping season. In March, the company, which has faced more competition from low-cost retailers like Shein and Temu, held its first-ever spring sales event for all shoppers.

Amazon said Prime members in two dozen countries are eligible for July’s discount event, which will also mark the start of the back-to-school shopping season for the company. Historically, Prime discounts have attracted shoppers to items offered on Amazon’s site.