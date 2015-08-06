Chip Cards? Small Business Owners Unaware of Planned Changes

A majority of small-businesses owners are unaware of an impending shift that could leave them liable for fraud committed with a new generation of chip-imbedded credit cards.

That’s the finding of a survey by Wells Fargo & Co., which asked 600 small-business owners about the Oct. 1 deadline to get card readers and software to handle the new credit cards. Retailers and other businesses without equipment to handle the cards could be liable starting Oct. 1 if a customer commits fraud with a chip card.

But in the Wells Fargo survey, only 49 percent of owners of businesses that use card readers for transactions said they were aware of the deadline.

The U.S. credit card industry is switching to chip cards because it’s harder for thieves to counterfeit them than it is to make fake magnetic-stripe cards. Chip cards have been in use in Europe for more than a decade, and security experts say there is more fraud in the U.S. than other countries because of the prevalence of magnetic stripe cards. Card issuers are still in the process of sending chip cards to their customers. The goal is for all magnetic stripe cards to eventually be replaced.