Ford to Lay Off 700 Workers as Electric F-150 Lightning Truck Sales Skid

Ford will drastically cut the number of hourly workers at its factory that builds the Ford F-150 Lightning as sales of electric vehicles slow, according to a media report.

While EV sales are growing in the U.S., the pace is falling well short of the industry’s ambitious timetable and many consumers are turning to hybrid vehicles instead.

Ford sold just over 24,000 Lightnings last year, up 55% from 2022. But dealers are reporting slower sales and rising inventories on the electric truck, which starts at just under $50,000.

On Wednesday, the Detroit Free Press and Louisville Courier reported that Ford will begin trimming the hourly workforce next week at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, according to Ford spokeswoman Jessica Enoch.