House Could Vote to Ban TikTok Soon
A bill that could make the popular social media app unavailable in the U.S. is moving swiftly through the House.
A bill that could lead to popular video-sharing app TikTok being banned in the U.S. is quickly gaining traction in the House as lawmakers voice concerns about the potential for the platform to surveil and manipulate Americans.
The measure gained the support of House Speaker Mike Johnson and could soon come up for a full vote in the House. The bill advanced out of committee Thursday in a unanimous bipartisan vote—50-0.
The White House has provided technical support in the drafting of the bill, though White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the TikTok legislation “still needs some work” to get to a place where President Joe Biden would endorse it.
The bill takes a two-pronged approach. First, it requires ByteDance Ltd., which is based in Beijing, to divest TikTok and other applications it controls within 180 days of enactment of the bill or those applications will be prohibited in the U.S. Second, it creates a narrow process to let the executive branch prohibit access to an app owned by a foreign adversary if it poses a threat to national security.
“It’s an important, bipartisan measure to take on China, our largest geopolitical foe, which is actively undermining our economy and security,” Johnson said Thursday.
Some lawmakers and critics of TikTok have argued the Chinese government could force the company to share data on American users. TikTok says it has never done that and wouldn’t do so if asked. The U.S. government also hasn’t provided evidence of that happening.
When it comes to whether or not users of the popular video-sharing app are for or against the potential U.S. ban, the consensus is mixed. According to a poll we conducted along with NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 31 percent of U.S. adults said they would favor a nationwide ban, while 35 percent said they are against the bill. Additionally, 31 percent of adults said they have no strong opinions on the matter.
