How a New ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ Rule Helps Small Businesses

The payment plan is usually marketed as zero-interest, or low interest, and allows consumers to spread out payments for purchases over several weeks or months.

Because shoppers like the service, offering it can be a plus for a small business. But since the payment plan is offered by third-party companies–such as Affirm and Klarna–there can be risks involved too.

If something goes wrong, consumers could blame the small business–even if they have nothing to do with the payment plan. And things can go wrong. A report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in 2022 found that more than 13 pecent of BNPL transactions involved a disputed charge or a return. In 2021, consumers disputed or returned $1.8 billion in transactions at five large BNPL firms, the CFPB said.