Inflation Remains a Headache for Small Business Owners

Inflation remains small businesses’ chief worry, according to a new survey showing their optimism fell in February .

The National Federation of Independent Businesses’ Optimism Index fell to 89.4 in February. It’s been below the 50-year average of 98 for 26 straight months. Twenty-three percent of small business owners said inflation was their top problem, up three points from January, when labor quality was the chief concern.

Inflation remains elevated. Prices rose 0.4 percent from January to February, up from the previous month’s 0.3 percent pace, the Labor Department said last week. Compared with a year earlier, consumer prices rose 3.2 percent last month, slightly higher than in January.