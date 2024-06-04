New York Plans to Restrict Social Media Algorithms for Teens

The state legislature is ironing out a bill to keep social media platforms from using algorithms to steer addictive content toward teen users.

New York is planning to prohibit social media companies from using algorithms to control content to youth without parental consent under a tentative agreement reached by state lawmakers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Social media platforms have in recent years come under scrutiny for its addictive nature and impact on the youth.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in February that his administration has filed a lawsuit against social media companies including Meta Platforms’ Facebook and Instagram for fueling mental health crisis among the youth. The legislation is aimed at preventing social media companies from serving automated feeds to minors, the report said.

The bill, which is still being finalized but expected to be voted on this week, would also prohibit platforms from sending minors notifications during overnight hours without parental consent, the WSJ said.

In March, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill that bans children aged under 14 from social media platforms and requires 14- and 15-year-olds to get parental consent, a measure supporters say will protect them from online risks to their mental health. Utah became the first U.S. state to adopt laws regulating children’s access to social media, in March last year, followed by others including Arkansas, Louisiana, Ohio and Texas.

Shares of Meta and Snap were down about 1 percent in extended trading.