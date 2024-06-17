OpenAI’s Altman Say Company Could Become For-Profit Corporation, Adds Retired Cyberwarrior Nakasone to Board

The CEO told some shareholders a change in OpenAI’s mission could be happening; retired Gen. Paul Nakasone, who led U.S. Cyber Command and the National Security Agency, joins the board.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman told some shareholders that the company is considering changing its governance structure to a for-profit business that the firm’s nonprofit board doesn’t control, The Information reported on Friday.

One scenario Altman said the board is considering is a for-profit benefit corporation, which rivals such as Anthropic and xAI are using, the report said, citing a person who heard the comments.

The restructuring discussions are fluid and Altman and his fellow directors could ultimately decide to take a different approach, The Information added. In response to Reuters’ queries about the report, OpenAI said: “We remain focused on building AI that benefits everyone. The nonprofit is core to our mission and will continue to exist.”

OpenAI appoints former top U.S. cyberwarrior Paul Nakasone to its board OpenAI has appointed a former top U.S. cyberwarrior and intelligence official to its board of directors, saying he will help protect the ChatGPT maker from “increasingly sophisticated bad actors.”

Retired Army Gen. Paul Nakasone was the commander of U.S. Cyber Command and the director of the National Security Agency before stepping down earlier this year.

He joins an OpenAI board of directors that’s still picking up new members after upheaval at the San Francisco artificial intelligence company forced a reset of the board’s leadership last year. The previous board had abruptly fired CEO Sam Altman and then was itself replaced as he returned to his CEO role days later. OpenAI reinstated Altman to its board of directors in March and said it had “full confidence” in his leadership after the conclusion of an outside investigation into the company’s turmoil. OpenAI’s board is technically a nonprofit but also governs its rapidly growing business.

Nakasone is also joining OpenAI’s new safety and security committee–a group that’s supposed to advise the full board on “critical safety and security decisions” for its projects and operations. The safety group replaced an earlier safety team that was disbanded after several of its leaders quit.