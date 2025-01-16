Rebuilding L.A. Will Take Workers, Many of Whom Face Deportation

As the fire-ravaged metro region ponders reconstruction and a return to normal, the sizable undocumented labor force may be drastically reduced under Trump’s mass deportation plans.

Ella Venne, left, searches through the remnants of her family’s home destroyed by the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. Photo: AP

Staggered after one of the most destructive natural disasters in Southern California history, thousands of heartbroken families, burned-out business owners and beleaguered leaders across Los Angeles County are beginning to ponder another monumental task: rebuilding what was lost and charting a path forward.

They’ll need lots of help, some of it from undocumented Agelenos. Alejandro, a 55-year-old from Mexico, was one of several day laborers leading cleanups near scorched neighborhoods in Pasadena and Altadena. Donning a yellow safety vest, a mask and glasses, he helped pick up branches and fallen trees and direct traffic while others worked.

“The country would fall into crisis” without workers like him, said Alejandro, who spoke in Spanish and requested his last name not be used because he is in the country illegally.

“It wasn’t just one (home),” added Alejandro. “There were thousands.”



Alex Rosewood and nearly her entire family in Altadena, northeast of Los Angeles, lost their homes — her father, whom she and her husband were living with, and her aunt, uncle and cousin next door.

Lost were the keepsakes of a lifetime of family relationships: Rosewood’s grandmother’s playing cards and unfinished quilt. Her wedding photos. Heirlooms from her grandfather, who served in the Navy. All things she wished she could have saved in their frantic flight as smoke turned the sky gray and her cousin’s house began to catch fire.

But Altadena remains home.



“We all plan to rebuild, for sure,” she said.

The traumatized region made it through Wednesday without another major fire breaking out, after forecasters had warned of another round of particularly dangerous winds.

Yet even with flames still leaping in two of the largest fires, which have killed 25 and destroyed more than 12,000 structures, government officials talked Wednesday of the epic job that will unspool over years: clearing Altadena, Pacific Palisades and other ravaged communities of toxic ash and debris, then rebuilding homes, restaurants, schools, boutiques, banks and houses of worship — all while finding financing for it all.

When President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House next week, his plans to deport millions of immigrants in the country illegally could impact America’s ability to quickly rebuild after major damage from floods, hurricanes, fires and other disasters, immigrant advocates say.

As the number of extreme weather events exacerbated by climate change increases, there is a growing workforce of laborers, many of them without legal status. Some crisscross the country following extreme weather events, helping to put back together entire communities. Many are highly skilled electricians, plumbers and masons. Others do manual labor, like cutting up and hauling away fallen trees and branches.

“The fact is that the people who rebuild those areas—from Palisades to Malibu to Altadena—it’s immigrant construction crews,” said Pablo Alvarado, co-executive director of the National Day Laborer Organizing Network. “They’re the ones who are the second responders.”



Because of the ongoing firefighting battle and the likelihood of dangerous refuse in burned areas, many anxious residents have yet to return to see what, if anything, is left of their homes. The losses range from multimillion-dollar ocean-view mansions to modest homes that once welcomed returning World War II GIs.

While talking of rebuilding can be a comfort for those eager for a return to normalcy, much remains unknown.

What will the new neighborhoods look like? Will fire-resistant materials and designs be used? Are more and wider roads needed to allow swifter evacuations and easier access for fire engines during future infernos?

In the coveted seaside hills, there always is the impulse to rebuild after fires—it’s happened many times. But there are inevitable questions about whether it’s sensible to keep rebuilding in known high-risk areas, especially in an age of climate change.



“It’s going to be a while before we can get in there and build anything,” said Michael Hricak, an adjunct professor of architecture at the University of Southern California., referring to the dangerous chemicals and rubble left behind.

As for new construction, “it’s not being tougher than Mother Nature. It’s being somewhat respectful of Mother Nature and knowing what the challenges are.”

“Are we just inviting another problem down the road?” Hricak said.

After disasters, workers are hired by residents, contractors or subcontractors to tear down moldy walls damaged by flooding, or tarp and repair roofs and windows blown off by powerful winds. They remove debris and felled trees from people’s homes, clogged streets and roadways. Then they rebuild. Those without legal status are vulnerable to exploitation and wage theft. They sleep in pickup trucks or tents, sometimes on parking lot floors or the destroyed houses they’re reassembling. They are roofers, carpenters, tile installers and laborers.



Day laborers hired to clean up homes often don’t have protective equipment or safety training, exposing them to “severe hazardous materials” and dangerous environments, said Jessica Martinez, executive director for the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health, a network of labor organizations that has trained workers in post-hurricane recovery. She added that Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric also discourages workers from asking for basic resources because they fear being targeted and deported.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, some 10.8 million people were working in the construction industry in 2020. The Center for American Progress estimates that nearly 1.6 million immigrants working in 2021 in construction — a workforce in which Latinos are overrepresented — were in the country illegally. The numbers are higher in states like Texas and California.