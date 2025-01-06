Sports Streaming Services Gain Momentum in 2025

Fubo will combine with Disney’s Hulu + Live TV, helping settle ESPN, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery’s lawsuit against Venu Sports; Netflix Adds WWE to its content offerings.

Disney’s Hulu + Live TV and sports streaming service Fubo are combining in a deal that will also see the settlement of a lawsuit against the creation of Venu Sports.



Fubo and Hulu + Live TV both allow customers to stream live broadcast and cable networks on their connected TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and other internet-connected devices.

The combined company, which Disney will have a 70 percent stake in, will operate under Fubo’s publicly traded company name and be led by Fubo’s existing management team. Fubo and Hulu + Live TV have a combined 6.2 million North American subscribers.

Fubo and Hulu + Live TV will still be available to consumers as separate offerings once the transaction closes.



“This combination enables us to deliver on our promise to provide consumers with greater choice and flexibility,” Fubo CEO David Gandler said in a statement. “Additionally, this agreement allows us to scale effectively, strengthens Fubo’s balance sheet and positions us for positive cash flow.”

Disney has committed to a $145 million term loan to Fubo in 2026. There’s also a $130 million termination fee payable to Fubo under certain circumstances.

Disney said it will also enter into a new deal with Fubo that will allow Fubo to create a new sports and broadcast service that features Disney’s sports and broadcast networks including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS and ESPN+.

The companies said that Fubo has settled all litigation with Disney and ESPN related to Venu Sports, the sports streaming platform that was planned by ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery. Fubo has also settled all litigation with Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery.



In August a federal judge granted Fubo’s motion for a preliminary injunction against Venu Sports. Last month the same judge dismissed Venu’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery will make a $220 million payment to Fubo.

Shares of Fubotv Inc. more than tripled in afternoon trading Monday, while Disney’s stock rose slightly.

Netflix and WWE aim to fuel wrestling fervor worldwide Netflix’s next venture into live programming starts Monday when the company streams its first episode of “Raw,” the weekly World Wrestling Entertainment spectacle that has been a staple of U.S. television for three decades, Reuters reported Monday. WWE executives are moving their flagship show from Comcast’s USA Network to the new streaming home with hopes that they can bring in more fans of all ages around the world. “When you look at Netflix and its global reach and the power of its brand, it was time that our brand met up with theirs,” said WWE President Nick Khan.

Netflix agreed to pay more than $5 billion for rights to show “Raw” and other WWE programming including “Smackdown” and “Wrestlemania” over 10 years, part of the streaming service’s move into live events that are attractive to advertisers. WWE rose to popularity with colorful characters such as Hulk Hogan and future movie star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in ongoing storylines that hooked viewers. One fan was Bela Bejaria, now the chief content officer at Netflix. She recalled watching outsized personalities such as Hogan, Randy Savage and Andre the Giant with her grandfather after her family moved to Los Angeles when she was nine.

“It turns out that my experience of watching wrestling with my family isn’t that unusual,” Bejaria said. “They have a huge multi-generational fan base with a roster of stars and exciting drama.” Today, the WWE has more than 1 billion followers across social media, Bejaria said. “Combining the intensity of WWE fans with the fandom and reach of Netflix just made sense,” she said. “Raw” will stream live every Monday exclusively on Netflix in the United States, Canada, Latin America and other territories. It will arrive on Netflix in some countries later this year, including India in April. The show will air 52 weeks per year, a significant jump from Netflix’s handful of live events to date.