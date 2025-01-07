The New York Stock Exchange stopped trading in the late morning Wednesday because of a technical issue, though shares continued to trade on other exchanges. U.S. indexes sank amid growing concerns that trouble in China’s markets could spread.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 was down 23 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2,057 as of 12:05 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average sank 205 points, or 1.1 percent, to 17,573, while the Nasdaq fell 70 points, or 1.4 percent, to 4,927. RESPONSE: “I think it’s a combination of fears,” said Hank Smith, chief investment officer at Haverford Trust. “The fear that there won’t be a bailout for Greece combined with what’s going on in China.” STOP TRADING: NYSE halted trading shortly after 11:30 a.m. Eastern time Wednesday. The exchange said in a statement that it was experiencing a “technical issue” that it was working to resolve as quickly as possible. Trading continued on Nasdaq and other exchanges.

REPORT CARDS DUE: The unofficial start to the second-quarter earnings season starts Wednesday when Alcoa turns in its results after the closing bell. Analysts forecast that companies in the S&P 500 will report that their overall earnings dropped 4 percent in the quarter, according to S&P Capital IQ, as a rising dollar and falling oil prices pinched profits. GLITCH: United Airlines temporarily grounded all its flights in the U.S. because of a problem with its computer system. It’s the second time in two months that the Chicago carrier has been hit by technical troubles. Shares in United Continental Holdings, the parent company, fell 84 cents, or 2 percent, to $53.45. CHINA: The Shanghai Composite sank 6 percent Wednesday, despite new attempts by China’s government to stop the selling. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, a victim of the turmoil in mainland Chinese markets, also lost 6 percent. Beijing ordered state-owned companies to buy shares and promised more credit to finance trading. The Shanghai index has lost a third of its value in the last month, leaving it with gains of 70 percent over the past year.

GREECE: Hopes for a resolution to Greece’s crisis rose after the country applied for a new three-year loan and said it would have a new proposal for creditors in coming days. The deeply indebted country needs a financial lifeline from its European lenders before its banks collapse, an event that could push Greece out of the currency union. EUROPE: Germany’s DAX gained 0.7 percent and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.8 percent. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.9 percent. ASIA’S DAY: Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 3 percent, and South Korea’s Kospi lost 1.2 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 shed 2 percent.