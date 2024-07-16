Trump Picks Venture Capitalist Senator JD Vance as His Running Mate

Senator JD Vance (R-OHhio) and his wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, look on as he is nominated for the office of vice president at the Republican National Convention on July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee.. Photo: Getty Images

Donald Trump says Ohio Sen. JD Vance will be his vice presidential pick.

He said on his Truth Social Network that, “After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio.”

JD Vance is a venture capital investor and is the author of the memoir Hillbilly Elegy about his Rust Belt roots, which was made into a film directed by Ron Howard. Vance also has a law degree from Yale Law School and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Biden’s reelection campaign issued a statement calling out Vance for saying, had he been vice president, he would have allowed “multiple slates of electors” to challenge Biden’s victory over Trump four years ago. Trump repeatedly promoted falsehoods about election fraud before and after Jan. 6, 2021, when rioters loyal to the former president stormed the Capitol to try to stop the certification of his loss.

“Donald Trump picked J.D. Vance as his running mate because Vance will do what Mike Pence wouldn’t on January 6: bend over backwards to enable Trump and his extreme MAGA agenda, even if it means breaking the law and no matter the harm to the American people,” Biden campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement.

He told ABC News in February that, if he had been vice president on Jan. 6, 2021, he would have told states where Trump disputed Biden wins “that we needed to have multiple slates of electors, and I think the U.S. Congress should have fought over it from there.” “That is the legitimate way to deal with an election that a lot of folks, including me, think had a lot of problems in 2020,” he said.

Republican state Rep. Mike Nathe said he and others in the North Dakota political world are disappointed Trump did not choose Gov. Doug Burgum for his running mate, but he reflected on the “amazing” nature of a politician from the sparsely populated state being seriously in the running for vice president up until the last hours.