United Airlines Flight Turns Back to Hartford After Engine Cover Lining Falls Out

The Airbus A320 had taken off for Denver when pilots heard an “abnormal noise” and returned to Bradley International Airport. The detached piece of the soundproofing lining left on the runway marked another mishap for the airline this year.

A United Airlines plane turned back to a Connecticut airport Thursday after a piece of lining from an engine cover fell off during takeoff.

A United spokesperson said a portion of the engine’s sound-dampening outer liner was found on the runway at Bradley International Airport near Hartford.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it would investigate the incident. The FAA said crew members on the Airbus A320 jetliner heard an “abnormal noise” shortly after the Denver-bound flight’s takeoff, and pilots flew safely back to Bradley airport. United said it was arranging other flights for the passengers. There were 124 passengers and five crew members on board.

Earlier this year, United suffered a series of mishaps on flights that led the FAA to tighten its oversight of the airline. An outer piece of fuselage fell off one plane, another lost a wheel during takeoff, and others suffered an engine fire and other problems.