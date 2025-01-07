Zendesk Reports $21.5 Million Loss in Q2

Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.5 million in its second quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The customer-service software maker posted revenue of $48.2 million in the period.