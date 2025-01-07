Zendesk Reports $21.5 Million Loss in Q2
Even so, the customer service-software maker beat analysts’ expectations.
Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.5 million in its second quarter.
The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 8 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.
The customer-service software maker posted revenue of $48.2 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in October, Zendesk said it expects revenue in the range of $51 million to $53 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $198 million to $201 million.
Zendesk shares have fallen 16 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $20.44, a rise of 17 percent in the last 12 months.
—Associated Press
