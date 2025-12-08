Paramount Just Made a Shocking Move to Steal Warner Bros. From Netflix
It says the deal offers superior shareholder value and would close more quickly.
BY AVA LEVINSON, NEWS WRITER
(Getty Images)
Paramount just announced a $77.9 billion hostile takeover bid for Warner Bros. Discovery. The tender offer comes days after Netflix launched its $72 billion agreement to acquire the company.
The media giant says its offer of $30 per share “provides shareholders $18 billion more in cash than the Netflix consideration.” It’s asking for all of Warner, while Netflix is only after the studios and streaming platforms, leaving the cable-TV business to Warner’s Discovery Global.
Paramount Boasts Government Ties
Paramount has argued its deal would be approved on a faster regulatory timeline. President Trump said at a Sunday event at the Kennedy Center that the Netflix offer “could be a problem.”
“They have a very big market share. And when they have Warner Brothers, that share goes up a lot,” Trump said. “I’ll be involved in that decision.”
On the other side, Ellison’s father, Oracle co-founder and CTO Larry Ellison, has close ties to Trump. The relationship is notable according to Usha Haley, a professor at Wichita State University focusing on international business strategy.
“He said he’s going to be involved in the decision. We should take him at face value,” Haley said of Trump. “For him, it’s just greater control over the media.”
Paramount disclosed it has equity support from the sovereign-wealth funds of Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, and Qatar. It’s also backed by Affinity Partners, the private equity firm of former Trump adviser Jared Kushner.