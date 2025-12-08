Paramount Just Made a Shocking Move to Steal Warner Bros. From Netflix

Paramount just announced a $77.9 billion hostile takeover bid for Warner Bros. Discovery. The tender offer comes days after Netflix launched its $72 billion agreement to acquire the company.

The media giant says its offer of $30 per share “provides shareholders $18 billion more in cash than the Netflix consideration.” It’s asking for all of Warner, while Netflix is only after the studios and streaming platforms, leaving the cable-TV business to Warner’s Discovery Global.

Paramount Boasts Government Ties

Paramount has argued its deal would be approved on a faster regulatory timeline. President Trump said at a Sunday event at the Kennedy Center that the Netflix offer “could be a problem.”

“They have a very big market share. And when they have Warner Brothers, that share goes up a lot,” Trump said. “I’ll be involved in that decision.”