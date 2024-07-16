Boost Employee Investment: The High ROI of Empathy

The HR pros at Businessolver have identified three main ways business leaders can improve engagement by fostering a culture of empathy.

Creating an empathetic culture could have an outsized impact on your company’s success, according to a recent survey of 3,000 workers, CEOs and HR professionals by benefits administrator Businessolver.

“In an empathetic organization, you have an opportunity to have employees feel that they’re heard, that they belong, that they matter in an organization,” says Rae Shanahan, chief strategy officer at Businessolver. “That has a direct correlation to how they treat their jobs and how they treat their customers in their work.”

More than eight in 10 CEOs and 70 percent of the employees surveyed agreed that financial performance is tied to empathy. CEOs, HR professionals, and employees all agreed that more motivated employees and improved job satisfaction were two of the top benefits of an empathetic workplace. (Other top-ranking upsides included better company culture and increased productivity.) Yet, more than 80 percent of CEOs, HR professionals, and employees reported that empathy is undervalued where they work. The survey found a 44-point gap, on average, between the top 10 behaviors respondents rank as important in the office — such as having someone to talk to about challenges at work, or feeling supported when they need to handle family responsibilities — and the behaviors they’ve actually experienced over the past six months.

So what can be done?

Businessolver suggested three categories for action: supporting the professional, supporting the whole person, and supporting their community. One of the most meaningful ways employers can ‘support the professional’, according to respondents, is by committing time and money for professional development at every level. Allowing for flexible work styles was also highly ranked.

However, supporting employees as community members and individuals had even higher scores when it came to displaying leadership empathy.

Respondents said that voicing support for a woman’s right to choose and implementing DEI initiatives, for example, had an above-average impact on the perception of overall company empathy. Eighty-five percent of employees said it also goes a long way when bosses understand that family responsibilities are equally as important as work responsibilities. However, just 35 percent said they’ve experienced this in their workplace.

Creating an empathetic workplace also has to be a team effort, the report found. While 55 percent of surveyed CEOs believe they are the “primary stewards of company culture,” only around a quarter of employees and HR professionals agreed that this was true.