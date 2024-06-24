Camera-Off Time in Virtual Meetings Could Be a Bad Sign for Employee Retention, Study Finds

New research finds a connection between remote meeting participation and workforce retention. Revamping your meeting culture could help.

For businesses owners struggling to hold on to talent, virtual meeting data might hold some answers.

A recently published report by digital collaboration management company Vyopta found a correlation between employee retention and camera enablement during virtual meetings. Workers who left their organization within a year of the study’s sample period (Q1 2022 and Q1 2023) turned their cameras on in just 18.4 percent of small group meetings, while employees who stayed at their organization were on camera in 32.5 percent of such meetings.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

The report — which involved 450,000 employees and data from 40 million meetings worldwide — shows that companies need to make a concerted effort to establish an effective virtual meeting culture, says Mike Tolliver, director of product management at Vyopta. “You have to recognize that this isn’t just a one-to-one replacement of an in-person meeting. It’s a different venue,” Tolliver says. “Treat it as such, and understand the differences, and make sure that the world that we’re working in is working for us.”

Virtual meeting participation was also lower among employees who left within one year of the study, with 9.6 percent of those workers staying on mute for the entirety of a meeting compared to 7.1 percent of those who stayed at their organization.

Monitoring camera enablement data could help employers better understand their employees’ meeting fatigue levels, according to the report. But employees need to be assured that this data is collected anonymously, the study notes, since the point of collecting it should be to improve meeting efficiency and effectiveness, not to track or target individual employees. “When done correctly, the results are equally popular among upper management (gains in efficiency and productivity) as well as the employee base (fewer pointless meetings),” the report said.

Despite increasing RTO mandates, workers have more virtual meetings now than they did during the pandemic. In 2023, employees attended an average of 10.1 virtual meetings per week — up from 8.3 meetings per week in 2021, according to the Vyopta study.

Making sure that time is well-spent is critical for employee satisfaction, Tolliver says: “If employees are sitting through meetings and they’re just hating every minute of it, that impacts their engagement at the company in general.” The study suggests businesses of every size would benefit from minimizing unnecessary meetings to give employees more uninterrupted focus time during the work day. And when meetings do happen, they should have defined goals and purposes.