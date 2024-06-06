Employees Don’t Want to Take PTO. They’re Quiet Vacationing Instead

A new survey indicates one in eight workers anticipates engaging in quiet vacationing this summer.

Quiet vacationing is one of the hottest trends among hybrid and remote employees — and one in eight workers plan on doing it this summer, according to a new survey from Resume Builder.

The term, similar to hush trips, means taking vacation days without informing one’s employer. But employees aren’t necessarily taking quiet vacation days because they are out of paid time off. In fact, nearly 50 percent of employees say they do not use all their PTO, according to a 2023 Pew Research report.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

According to the Resume Builder survey, many workers are too anxious to ask for official time off: Around 30 percent of survey participants indicated they think using their PTO makes them look less hard-working, and about 40 percent thought it might impact their job security. Company culture may be feeding into this perception, says Tiffany Slater, founder of St. Louis-based virtual HR services company HR TailorMade. “We will have a vacation and our PTO policy, but because there’s so much work that needs to get done, it’s almost like you feel guilty taking off,” Slater says.

The tone at the top also matters, Slater adds: “Leaders rarely take vacation. They work very long hours. So they’re not demonstrating to their team members that taking time off is actually of value.” According to the Pew Research report, 54 percent of managers take less time off than what is available to them.

“When companies extend PTO benefits without addressing these underlying anxieties, it not only fails to motivate but can also erode retention of their most valued employees,” Resume Builder’s chief career adviser, Stacie Haller, said in a press release. Still, quiet vacationing rates remain relatively low overall. Only 10 percent of U.S. workers engaged in quiet vacationing in the past year, and the majority of them took three days or less, according to the Resume Builder survey.