Employees Want Better—and Wider Ranging—Caregiver Policies

For many employees, caring for parents, children, or both can be another full-time job. Employers can help, and build a stronger workforce in the process.

Caregiving doesn’t always follow a consistent schedule. That leaves many employees wondering how they can balance it with a job that requires one.

Despite the increase in flexible work arrangements in recent years, a new report by San Francisco-based care services platform Grayce found that employees continue to take leaves of absence to provide care to loved ones. The main reason surveyed employees had to take time off work was not to care for their children, but rather for their aging parents: 46 percent of respondents say they take time off to care for a parent, compared to 22 percent who do so to care for a child without disabilities.

“When people become parents, that’s a well-trodden path,” says Grayce CEO and co-founder Julia Cohen Sebastien. “But a lot of people still don’t talk about elder care. It’s not as common to be able to connect with others. There’s not a guide manual in the same way.”

Indeed, while some employers have been increasing child care benefits, fewer have policies regarding time off to care for older family members. But according to insurance company WTW, employer interest in paid caregiver leave is growing: In January, a quarter of employers surveyed by WTW reported offering a paid caregiver leave policy, but another 22 percent said they are planning to or considering implementing one over the next two years.

Time away (with an assurance of job security) and flexibility are the top two things caregivers say they need from their employers, according to the Grayce survey. But some need help that goes a step further. Twenty-seven percent of surveyed caregivers say they could use help securing a professional caregiver to be physically present for their loved one, and around 20 percent say they wish they had access to a licensed professional who could help them create a support plan. Employers have a vested interest in developing these benefits, the report notes. More than seven in ten surveyed employees say if they received support for their care needs from their employer, it would have helped them avoid or reduce the time they took away from work.

“The culture of leave is historically just to give people space,” says Sebastien. “But what we’re seeing in this data is that there’s a big subset of the population that’s navigating ongoing care needs, and space is not just going to solve it.”