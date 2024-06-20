Gen-Xers Are Anxious About Retirement–and Want Employers to Help

Faced with inflation, complex family responsibilities, and job market instability, half of Gen-Xers say it will take a ‘miracle’ for them to retire comfortably, according to a recent report.

Gen-Xers are beginning to eye retirement — but many don’t feel financially ready for the milestone, and are looking to their employers for help.

According to a recent survey of more than 8,500 individuals in 23 countries published by global asset manager Natixis Investment Managers, many members of Generation X are anxious about retiring comfortably, in part because of their dual responsibilities around supporting their children and caring for elderly parents. Almost half say it will take a “miracle” for them to retire securely, according to the report.

But Gen-Xers don’t want to navigate these challenges alone. Eighty-three percent of respondents say companies should be responsible for helping employees achieve retirement security. One way Gen-Xers want employers to help is by offering pensions instead of defined contribution plans such as 401(k)s: Seventy-nine percent of those surveyed said this would help them shore up retirement security.

But pensions have largely disappeared from the private sector. Just 15 percent of private industry workers have access to a defined benefit plan, like a pension, according to 2023 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Even within defined contribution plans, Gen-Xers are looking for more from their employers. Three-quarters of Gen-Xers want employers to provide access to investments that reflect their values, and 67 percent want employers to supply professional financial advising services as they select investments in their plan, according to the report. Beyond family commitments, Gen-Xers are anxious about the economy’s impact on their retirement prospects. Nearly seven in 10 Gen-Xers say recent inflation has hurt their ability to save for retirement, and 75 percent of American Gen-Xers say the country’s high level of public debt may lead to a reduction in their government retirement benefits in the future.

With these concerns in mind, many Gen-Xers are readjusting their expectations for retirement, with 60 percent saying they accept they may have to work longer than they planned. Still, nearly half are worried they won’t be able to work for as long as they want, either because of instability in the job market or an increase in their caretaker duties.