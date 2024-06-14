Global Trust in U.S. Companies Is Mixed

For innovation to be a boon for business, you have to have consumers’ trust. And a new report shows that to some consumers, U.S. businesses still have a ways to go.

U.S. business owners hoping to expand their customer base overseas may want to consider how consumer trust factors into their international business plan.

A recently published report by public relations consultancy Edelman, which included responses from 32,000 people across 28 countries, evaluated the factors that affect the public’s trust in businesses, particularly when it comes to introducing new innovations. On average, just over half of respondents from other countries said they trusted companies headquartered in the U.S.

That varied significantly by region, though: 60 percent of respondents from Asia said they trusted companies headquartered in the U.S., while just 44 percent of European respondents indicated trust in U.S.-based companies. But business leaders themselves can have a significant impact on trust levels: People look to CEOs to have a vision for how their company’s innovations will fit into and affect society, the study showed. According to the report, 62 percent of people worldwide expect CEOs to “manage changes occurring in society, not just those occurring in their business.”

The report also showed that when CEOs publicly address key topics like the job skills of the future, the ethical use of technology, and the impact of automation on jobs, people’s trust in businesses as leaders of innovation grows.

More generally, the report identified three actions businesses can take to build trust among the public: keeping innovations affordable, communicating the positives and negatives of innovations, and hearing people’s concerns and letting them ask questions. Essentially, earning public trust comes down to making people feel like they are being included in the process of innovation, the report shows. The report–which specifically investigated people’s attitudes toward green energy, AI, gene-based medicine, and GMO foods–found that when people believe “people like me” have a lot of control over how innovations affect their lives, they are much more likely to embrace them.