How a Family-Owned Fireworks Company Reinvented Itself as a Full-Service Spectacle Maker

The Vitale family business was founded in 1889. Five generations in, the company is bigger than ever.

Those in the pyrotechnics industry take the business of creating oohs and aahs very seriously.

For the Vitale family, the responsibility to make that magic feels personal. To date, five generations of the family have been involved in running the fireworks company founded by Constantino Vitale in 1889. He operated the business, originally named Vitale Fireworks, in Italy for several decades before immigrating in 1922 to New Castle, Pennsylvania–now known as the fireworks capital of America.

The business’s legacy is ever present for Stephen Vitale, Constantino’s great-grandson and the current CEO of the company. But Stephen Vitale always had grander visions for the business: He wanted it to be a full-service event production company unrestricted by the seasonality of fireworks. In short: He wanted it to be a modern-day spectacle maker.

The Vision, Realized Today, the fireworks division, renamed Pyrotecnico, is just one part of the Live Events business, which is still headquartered in New Castle. According to Stephen Vitale, Live Events puts on more than 6,000 shows per year across its fireworks and special effects branches. Its busiest time of the year, of course, is still the Fourth of July–between this Thursday and Sunday, the company will light up the sky with fireworks at more than 700 Independence Day events.

But the road to this point was not easy. Stephen Vitale’s father, Rocco Vitale Jr., operated the fireworks company for 16 years before Stephen took over in 1993. But somewhere along the way, Stephen says, his father lost his passion for the business. Rocco had also accumulated a lot of debt and wanted to liquidate the company–but before taking that step, he offered it to Stephen.

It was certainly earlier than Stephen expected to be running a business–he was just 26 at the time–but he jumped at the chance. After all, if he were to count all the summers he had spent working for the family company since age 13, he already had over a decade of experience in the business.

Vitale dug in. “At that time, we had about eight employees, and they looked at me and were like, ‘OK, what are we going to do?'” he says. Vitale’s first goal? Getting the business back on steady financial footing. But a close second was his ambitious aim to turn the business into a full-service event production company. He had always loved how the craft of fireworks connected with audiences, he says, but believed the future of the company depended on its ability to grow alongside the entertainment industry.

“If you look at sports, or music, or all these different entertainment mediums, they’re all fighting for people’s time and viewership,” Vitale says. “So, they had to make the spectacle of their production more elaborate. That directly ties into what we do.”

Enter: indoor flame bursts, rapid-firing CO2 jets, indoor fireworks, laser displays, confetti explosions, moody fog effects, comprehensive lighting and sound design, and more. These special effects are the domain of Stephen’s younger brother, Rocco Vitale III, who began building out that division 12 years ago as sports teams’ and touring artists’ interest in those effects increased. Since then, his division has done work for a wide range of events, including Coachella, every Super Bowl since 2020, and the Weeknd’s 2022 concert tour.

Rocco’s involvement with the business also started early on–he was working in the fireworks equipment warehouses from age 16. That hands-on experience very much informs how he leads the special effects division now, he says.

“How are you expected to reasonably understand how long things take to do if you don’t understand how it works or have never done it yourself?” Rocco says. Like many companies, though, much of the Vitale family business’s operations came to a grinding halt in 2020 as in-person events were canceled. The entire industry suffered–according to the American Pyrotechnics Association (APA), industrywide revenue reached an all-time low of $93 million in 2020. Pyrotecnico experienced a 70 percent drop in revenue that year.

But to Stephen, this was an opportunity for growth.

In 2021, Vitale rebranded the company as Live Events, retaining Pyrotecnico as one branch of the business: Live Events soon acquired three other family-owned fireworks display companies across the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast, as well as three sound, light, and video production companies, ultimately quadrupling the company’s size. Today, Live Events encompasses a family of businesses that target different parts of spectacle production–and it’s doing better than ever. Before Covid-19, the company was bringing in around $30 million a year in revenue. Now, Vitale says, it’s generating closer to $120 million in revenue annually.

The industry as a whole has recovered significantly: The display fireworks industry achieved a record-breaking $500 million in sales in 2023, and consumer fireworks sales have also grown consistently since the pandemic. Now, says APA executive director Julie Heckman, the events industry is once again thriving, and manufacturers are actually struggling to keep up with demand. Engaging the Next Generation

Over the past eight years, members of the younger generations of the Vitale family have found a home within Live Events.

Stephen’s eldest daughter, Mia, has always been drawn to the magic of concerts and the idea of going on tour: She began working with the special effects team in 2016, when she was 19, and now works as a special effects project manager. She says working in the family business has helped her make deeper connections with her mentors, especially her uncle Rocco. “I can call him and say, ‘I really don’t know what to do on this and I really need help,'” Mia says. “It might be harder to do that with a different boss.”

Natalie Palastro is Stephen’s niece: She started working at Live Events in June 2023 as a digital marketing manager and says she feels fortunate to be able to contribute to the growth of a business that she grew up around.

“I think the one thing that makes Pyrotecnico different is the way that it still feels like family,” Palastro says. “Even though the company has grown in size, there’s such a commitment to those values.” Not all family businesses find it easy to engage the next generation. Some research indicates that family-owned businesses struggle to make it past three generations, although other studies show family-owned businesses last longer on average.

To other family-owned businesses that may be navigating succession planning, Stephen suggests getting third-party perspectives, such as from consultants or CEO peer groups.

“There’s a whole different dynamic with a family business,” he says. “A lot of people don’t understand. And sometimes it’s important to have outside advisers to help navigate those challenges.” Vitale has high hopes for the future of the business, especially as he sees this younger generation take on more leadership responsibilities. But he knows that a shared last name is not enough to automatically ensure the future success of the business.

“I think they all have the chops to do it, but you have to want to do it,” Vitale says of his family. “And you certainly have to be capable. We won’t be handing the keys to anyone who’s not capable of running the organization.”