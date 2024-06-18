How These Founders Approached the White House’s Juneteenth Celebration Amid DEI Backlash

Michael and John Burns with Will Dos Santos, Chief of Staff and Head of Operations for the Burns Brothers, at the second annual Juneteenth concert at the White House on June 10, 2024.. Photo: Courtesy Carnegiecaptures.com

John Burns has been to the White House around 20 times — but seeing people do the electric slide on the South Lawn last Monday was a first.

John and Michael Burns–brothers and co-founders of an array of businesses organized under the umbrella of their eponymous, Washington, D.C.-based company, The Burns Brothers–hosted the White House’s second annual Juneteenth concert last week through their luxury event production agency, Styled. The brothers also produced the White House’s 2023 concert honoring Juneteenth, which was established as a federal holiday in 2021. But this year’s event had a different backdrop: DEI initiatives across sectors have increasingly come under fire since the Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling last year.

“There are old ghosts in new garments trying to take us back,” said President Joe Biden during the concert. To the Burns brothers, however, this year’s Juneteenth concert was a “celebratory moment”–and a chance to bring people together through music.

“Mike and I are in the community business,” says John Burns, who adds that he and his brother always aim to create “a space of joy, of camaraderie, of fellowship–of all those critical things that we oftentimes don’t really have as people of color.”

Relying on an all-Black production staff, the brothers organized an array of performances from Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Charlie Wilson, Doug E. Fresh, Kirk Franklin, and other Black artists representing a variety of musical genres with roots in Black culture. “A concert of music forms seemed to be the best way to truly get people in the spirit,” Mike Burns says. This year’s concert was not held on Juneteenth itself–the date was chosen in advance of the holiday to ensure the president and vice president could attend. But the Burns brothers say the presence of so many high-ranking members of government, and thousands of invited guests, reflected the significance of the holiday.

Organizing the concert was particularly meaningful to the brothers, who–growing up in San Antonio–always celebrated Juneteenth with festivals and barbecues. “It was always about convening and bringing people together–entertainment, engagement, education,” says John Burns.

But even as they reflect on the success of the concert, the ongoing resistance to DEI is top of mind for both brothers. The Burns Brothers portfolio includes several DEI-related companies, including HQ House, a private membership organization for Black professionals; a recruiting agency, called Global Talent Africa, that connects African talent with global companies; and Koi Collective, which focuses on corporate DEI training services. Mike Burns, who has worked on corporate diversity efforts for many years, says he isn’t surprised to see companies drawing back from their DEI commitments. In his experience, most companies are not resistant to having DEI programs, but are concerned that public and internal pushback on those programs may distract from their business’s primary goals.

“It’s a very litigious issue right now, and that’s making diversity, equity, inclusion that much harder,” says Mike Burns.

According to a recent survey by New York City-based executive search firm Bridge Partners, most business leaders remain committed to DEI. But many are hesitant to double down on their investment in those programs right now, with some leaders “going underground” with their efforts, Bridge Partners co-founder Tory Clarke previously told Inc. In their businesses, the Burns brothers have focused on helping people and organizations deconstruct their biases. They use a simple strategy to get to the heart of the matter: Simply asking, “Why?”

“For instance, you go to a corporation and they say, ‘We can’t find any qualified Black talent.’ The next question is, ‘Why?'” John Burns says. The answer, he says, may have to do with the company recruiting from schools that don’t have many Black students. So again, he will ask, “Why?”