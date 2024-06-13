Solomon Choi, Founder of 16 Handles Frozen Yogurt Chain, Dies at 44

Choi also founded Jabba Brands, where he advised and invested in companies that ‘improve the way people eat, drink and live harmoniously.’

Solomon Choi, a two-time restaurant industry founder and investor in early-stage food and beverage brands, died on June 7, the company’s new owner and CEO Neil Hershman confirmed. Choi was 44 years old.

The cause of Choi’s death was not listed in his obituary. He is survived by his wife Hannah Chang-Choi, his two children, his parents and his sisters.

“Solomon was a passionate entrepreneur, investor and advisor with over 20 years in the F&B and hospitality industries,” his obituary stated. Choi founded 16 Handles in 2008, and the self-serve frozen yogurt chain expanded to more than 30 locations across the East coast.

In 2010, Choi shared thoughts with Inc. on his early expansion strategy, emphasizing the importance of identifying as a New York brand.

He sold the company in 2022 to Neil Hershman, who owned three of the Manhattan franchise locations. “He was a visionary who came to New York City in his 20s and founded this iconic frozen dessert brand. 16 Handles is where I got my personal start in franchising, and I owe so much to Solomon for the opportunities, education, mentorship and friendship he provided me throughout the years,” Hershman said in a statement, as cited by Restaurant Business.

Outside of 16 Handles, Choi also founded Greeno Products, a supplier of custom and off-the-shelf disposables for the food service industry.

Choi further pursued his passion for the restaurant industry in 2019 by establishing Jabba Brands, where he advised and invested in companies that “improve the way people eat, drink, and live harmoniously,” according to his obituary. He championed food and beverage industry startups as an angel investor at VC firm Hustle Fund and supported other APIDA-owned businesses, such as Lunchbox, Sanzo and Kolkata Chai Co, according to his LinkedIn.

Born in Seoul, South Korea, Choi attended high school in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Southern California with a BS in Business Administration in 2002.