Tim Tkachenko Has 60-Plus Co-Founders. Why He Wouldn’t Have It Any Other Way

The entrepreneur behind Founders Running Club began the group to give back to the San Francisco startup community. But he found an appetite for the offering all over the globe.

At 9:30 a.m. sharp every Saturday, somewhere near San Francisco‘s Golden Gate Park, a group of 20 to 45 people stand in a circle, introducing themselves. By 9:35 a.m., they’re doing leg swings and calf stretches, and five minutes later, they’re off and running.

What Founders Running Club founder Tim Tkachenko never imagined is that a similar scene would play out every Saturday morning in 15 cities across the globe–and in less than two years after he started the organization.

Having spent most of his career in software development, in April 2022 Tkachenko moved from Amsterdam to San Francisco, where Qure.Finance, the fintech startup he co-founded in 2020, is based. Despite the city’s vibrant entrepreneurial scene, the majority of the networking events on offer felt shallow to Tkachenko, like an endless cycle of elevator pitches and fruitless LinkedIn connections, he says–not exactly a facilitator for developing meaningful bonds with others. Tkachenko was also desperate to find a way to optimize his schedule. A five-time marathon runner, Tkachenko maintains a rigorous training schedule that sometimes requires him to do two running or strength training sessions in one day. Combining his daily exercise goals with his professional development aims seemed like a win-win, he says. So, in July 2022, he launched Founders Running Club.

The group started with just a handful of other founders and tech people with whom Tkachenko was acquainted. To expand the group, Tkachenko — a Ukraine native who knew barely anyone in San Francisco at the time — messaged some Ukrainian and Russian social media groups about the club, knowing they’d at least share a common language and heritage.