Bank of America
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Winning the War for Talent: The Power of Holistic Employee Benefits
Your company’s biggest asset is its people. In today’s competitive landscape, attracting and retaining top talent means offering more than just traditional benefits.
In today’s competitive labor market, companies must offer more than just a paycheck to attract and retain top talent. Flexible benefits that prioritize holistic wellness–from retirement savings options to other wellness benefits–are now essential to meet the needs of the modern workforce. Bank of America’s Lorna Sabbia explains how companies can approach employee benefits in ways that help them compete for talent and support employees with a comprehensive, tailored benefits experience.
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