Artificial intelligence startup Anthropic has announced the launch of Claude 3, its new, top-of-the-line family of AI models, and they say they’ve taken the crown of “most powerful AI model” from rival company OpenAI. Launched in 2021 by a cohort of ex-OpenAI leaders, Anthropic has released three new models with ascending levels of intelligence, speed, and cost: Claude 3 Haiku, Claude 3 Sonnet, and Claude 3 Opus.

According to Anthropic, the largest and most powerful of the three models, Opus, outperforms OpenAI’s current top-of-the-line model, GPT-4, across a wide variety of benchmarks, such as undergraduate-level knowledge, graduate-level reasoning, math-based problem solving, and coding. Here are three ways business owners can use these models. Opus

Opus’s potential uses, according to Anthropic, include automating complex tasks across APIs and databases, as well as advanced analysis of business intelligence to develop strategy. A YouTube video from Anthropic shows employees using Opus to conduct economic analysis by scanning through public data on Google. The other two models, Sonnet and Haiku, are smaller and don’t have the same level of intelligence as Opus but are cheaper to use. Haiku

Anthropic describes Haiku as “the fastest and most cost-effective model on the market for its intelligence category” and says it could be used in situations where near-instant results are needed, like live customer chats and data extraction. The company also says Haiku can read a dense research paper with charts and graphs in less than three seconds. Potential use cases listed by Anthropic include customer support and live translation services, content moderation, and cost-saving tasks like inventory management and logistics. Sonnet

Positioned as a medium point between Haiku and Opus that offers a balance of intelligence and speed, Sonnet is said to excel at tasks that need to be conducted at scale, like searching for specific information over vast amounts of knowledge, providing product recommendations and targeted marketing services, and forecasting sales trends. Also of note is that the new Claude models are much less likely to refuse to answer questions that “border on the system’s guardrails.”

Most AI companies prevent users from asking questions that could lead to a person coming into harm, but some of Anthropic’s rivals, such as Google and Meta, have recently come under fire for arguably going overboard in their safety efforts. Anthropic says the new models “show a more nuanced understanding of requests, recognize real harm, and refuse to answer harmless prompts much less often.” To use the Claude 3 models, users will have to pay for every input and output processed by the system. The more tokens (grammatical elements broken into pieces) that are used for both the input and output, the more expensive the job will be.

Opus will cost users an input fee of $15 and an output fee of $75 for every million tokens processed.



Sonnet will cost users an input fee of $3 and an output fee of $15 for every million tokens processed. Haiku will cost users an input fee of $0.25 and an output fee of $1.25 for every million tokens processed.