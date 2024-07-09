5 Deals That Just Gave AI Its Best Fundraising Quarter Yet

Global investor appetite for artificial intelligence reached new heights in Q2, with Crunchbase reporting that AI startups received $24.1 billion, accounting for roughly 30 percent of all venture dollars spent in the quarter. The record level of investment, more than double the $11.4 billion invested in the sector in Q1, is a clear sign that VC interest in AI shows no signs of cooling.

According to the Crunchbase data, the number of deals made between investors and AI companies has actually been steadily decreasing since Q3 2023, but the average size of those deals has grown significantly. The following five AI companies raised more than $1 billion in the quarter: Elon Musk’s xAI raised $6 billion from Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, and Saudi prince Alwaleed Bin Talal.

Cloud computing provider CoreWeave raised $1.1 billion from Coatue, Fidelity, and Magnetar Capital. Self-driving car company Wayve raised $1 billion from Microsoft, Nvidia, and Softbank. Data-labeling startup Scale AI raised $1 billion from Accel, Amazon, and Meta.

AI biotech company Xaira Therapeutics raised $1 billion from Sequoia Capital, Lux Capital, and Lightspeed Venture Partners. Beyond just AI, overall global startup funding hit $147 billion in the first half of 2024, a 5 percent decline from the $154 billion invested in the first half of 2023. Crunchbase says that despite the increased funding to AI, “the overall market outlook has not shifted. Concerns about revenue growth, a challenging environment for startups raising funding, a higher bar at each stage, and a slower exit environment continue to impact venture capital allocation.”