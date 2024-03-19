5 SXSW Movies and Shows for Entrepreneurs

The 2024 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival brought stories about capitalism, entrepreneurs, and the intersection of business and technology to Austin. From documentaries that serve as a postmortem for failed businesses to miniseries detailing the fight for control over iconic founder-led organizations, there are lessons to be gleaned for business owners of every stripe.

Here are five movies and shows from SXSW for entrepreneurs. MoviePass, MovieCrash

In 2011, entrepreneurs Stacy Spikes and Hamet Watt founded movie tickets subscription service MoviePass, which allowed customers to pay a monthly fee to see an unlimited number of movies in theaters. The documentary features Spikes and Watt as they recall MoviePass’ acquisition by data analytics firm Helios & Matheson, and the fateful decision by the new owners that rocketed the company to over three million subscribers, but ultimately doomed it: Cutting the service’s price to just $10 per month. One review described the film as the story of “two creative, ambitious Black entrepreneurs watching their dream unraveled by bumbling white men.” The movie will air on HBO later this year. Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion

What is the true cost of fast fashion? That’s the question this new documentary sets out to answer by diving deep into the cult-like world of fashion brand Brandy Melville, including allegations of racism and inappropriate behavior by founder Stephan Marsan. Interviews with former store employees and executives detail the toxic workplace practices that led some to refer to the company internally as “Brandy Hellville.” The film will air on HBO later this year. Cold Wallet

In this narrative feature produced by Ocean’s 11 and Contagion director Steven Soderbergh, a group of Redditors lose everything in a cryptocurrency scam and team up to kidnap the CEO who ruined their lives. While the story might call to mind Sam Bankman Fried, this fictional founder goes farther by playing mind games with his would-be abductors and turning them against each other. One review noted that the film doesn’t pass judgment about cryptocurrency, but instead shows “what happens when dreams of striking it rich meet criminal realities.” The film does not have a release date yet. Ren Faire

In this three-part documentary series produced by Benny and Josh Safdie, the Texas Renaissance Faire (the largest Ren Faire in America) descends into civil war when 85-year old founder George Coulam decides to retire. In the first episode, which premiered at SXSW, viewers get a taste of the power struggle between park general manager Jeffrey Baldwin and kettle-corn kingpin Louie Migliaccio, who have very different visions for the future of the Faire. The series will air on HBO later this year. Magic City: An American Fantasy