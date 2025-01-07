A Nvidia AI Supercomputer Could Be Yours for Just $3,000

Nvidia, the undisputed leader in the rapidly growing AI hardware market, has announced a “personal AI supercomputer” intended to be used by researchers and data scientists looking to run large AI models on their own personal computers. The new product, named Project Digits, will cost $3,000 and be released this May.

Rocking a $9,000 leather jacket, Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang announced Project Digits at the end of his nearly two-hour CES keynote speech last night in Las Vegas. Huang posited that in the near future, anyone “who uses computers as a tool” will need their own personal AI supercomputer. The trouble with that idea is that supercomputers are notoriously large and expensive. Looking at a DGX-1, the Nvidia deep learning hardware that Huang personally delivered to OpenAI’s offices in 2016, he remarked: “I just wish DGX-1 was smaller.” Suddenly, during the keynote, the DGX-1 appeared to shrink.

As described by Huang, Project Digits is essentially a miniaturized version of the DGX-1. Physically, the two pieces of hardware look identical, except Project Digits is much smaller, able to comfortably fit on a desk, and powered by simply plugging it into a standard electrical outlet. In addition to connecting to external computers and powering advanced AI models, Project Digits can also serve as a traditional PC workstation.

The new system utilizes Nvidia’s GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, giving developers access to a petaflop (that’s an incredible one quadrillion operations per second) of AI computing power. With that level of compute, users will be able to run large language models with up to 200 billion parameters. For context, you could run Meta’s multimodal Llama 3.2 model, which has a size of 90 billion parameters, on Project Digits, but not Meta’s flagship Llama 3.1 model, which has 405 billion parameters.