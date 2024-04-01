Adobe Hired Shaq to Explain How AI Marketing Works. Here Are the Highlights

Adobe has a new power player to market its latest artificial intelligence tools: Shaquille O’Neal.

At its annual summit in Las Vegas last week, Adobe had the basketball legend introduce several in-development tools, all aimed at helping marketing teams harness the power of generative AI. Using the basketball star as an audience surrogate, Adobe analytics and data science evangelist Eric Matisoff walked Shaq through a sneak preview of in-the-works generative AI-powered solutions to common marketing and branding problems, such as crafting a campaign playbook, keeping content on-brand, and producing infographics.

Here are some of the highlights from the presentation. Generating marketing campaign playbooks

The first sneak preview was for Project Perfect Plays, a tool that enables marketers to quickly create a plan for an ad campaign with just a brief text description. To demonstrate, the tool generated a Christmas-themed promotional campaign for a fast-food restaurant across emails and social media. Immediately, the tool began crafting a profile for the audience being targeted by the campaign. In this case, that audience was “holiday foodies,” described as those with a penchant for seasonal treats, which the tool estimated to be a cohort of 538,692 potential customers. Once the profile was finalized, the tool created goals and KPIs for the campaign, and generated a “journey map,” which uses AI-created text and images to visualize a potential customer’s path from becoming aware of the campaign to purchasing a product and sharing it on social media.

Hyper-personalizing marketing messages Adobe computer scientist Varun Kalra introduced Project Get Personal, a tool that uses generative AI to create personalized digital marketing at scale. To show how it works, Kalra quickly got a few data points from Shaq, such as his favorite color (blue), favorite types of products (backpacks), and his preferred nickname (DJ Diesel).

Next, Kalra chose a banner image to use in an email marketing campaign and sent Shaq a personalized ecommerce ad. The entire experience only works if you have data on the customers you’re trying to reach. In a private session, Kalra showed Inc. how marketers can connect Project Get Personal to Adobe’s Real-Time Customer Data Portal to give the tool the data it needs to create marketing messages tailored to a specific individual’s interests and preferences. Automating workflows

Next up was Project Ready Click Go, a tool designed to automate the process of connecting Adobe’s various programs and tools. Crisan prompted the tool to create an online shopping experience for a new sneaker brand named “Shaq is Sexy,” complete with a functioning ecommerce website.

The tool began working on the task across multiple Adobe applications. It used the Adobe Experience Manager to quickly put together a website, used the real-time customer data platform to create profiles for potential target demographics, and used the Adobe Journey Optimizer to create a campaign. Within one minute, the tool had generated a QR code that linked to the Shaq is Sexy website, complete with copy and visuals. Staying on-brand

Shaq then got an up-close look at Project Brand Slam, a tool aimed at helping marketers keep their content as on-brand as possible. On stage, Project Brand Slam was used to optimize an email campaign advertising a Croatian resort. The tool’s analysis found that the content was 84 percent on-brand, but the logo and typography needed work. For the logo, the tool suggested increasing the size and aligning it to the left of the page, and for the typography, the tool suggested changing the font to Trebuchet, as listed under the brand guidelines. In just a click, the tool applied those suggested changes to the email, and brought the brand score up to 100 percent. Adobe’s upcoming GenStudio tool enables companies to upload brand guidelines like logos, fonts, colors, and copy, in order to give the tool a baseline for what the brand’s content should look and feel like. Project Brand Slam uses that data a rubric, which is how it grades new content on how closely it aligns with that baseline.

Enhancing influencer marketing Adobe machine learning engineer Amir Meisami introduced Shaq to Project Promo Mojo, a tool aimed at connecting marketers with influencers and creating AI-generated content featuring those influencers. In the example, Meisami played the part of a marketer working on a podcast campaign for a credit card. The tool surfaced ready-to-publish audio content from Adobe’s “creative community” that touched on similar topics, and suggested moments in the content where an ad could be placed.

Once Meisami approved the suggestion, the tool spliced the ad, read by a vocal clone of the original podcast host, into the audio content. Meisami repeated the process, but this time spliced the ad into a video of himself. The tool instantly generated a photorealistic digital clone of Meisami that read the ad, complete with realistic-looking mouth movement. Creating infographics

Adobe research scientist intern Tongyu Zhou finished out the show with Project Infograph It, a tool designed to help marketing teams quickly turn data into art. Zhou presented Shaq with an infographic highlighting the career of a fictional basketball legend named “Shock,” uploaded a file containing performance data on “Shock’s” career, and wrote a prompt describing what the graphic should look like.