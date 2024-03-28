Adobe Just Demonstrated How AI Can Create Stellar Marketing Materials for Coca-Cola–or Any Company

At Adobe’s two-day summit in Las Vegas this week, CEO Shantanu Narayen announced new generative AI -powered tools designed to help companies mass-produce digital marketing content. Narayen said that the tools would empower marketers and creative teams to dramatically speed up the process of producing new content.

To demonstrate how, Ann Rich, Adobe’s senior director of design, platform, monetization, and GenStudio, pointed to a fictional example from a company that was given early access to the software: Coca-Cola. Using Adobe GenStudio, a new portal application designed to help enterprises rapidly create new content for marketing campaigns with generative AI, Rich played the part of a Coca-Cola marketer, tasked with using GenStudio to create ads for a campaign.

First, Rich showed how the company had uploaded key brand information to the portal, such as logos, fonts, colors, and copy examples. This established a baseline for what kind of content was considered on-brand. She then searched through a library of the company’s assets to find a few specific products for Coca-Cola Dreamworld, the limited-edition drink the campaign was advertising in this example. Finally, Rich applied a customized AI model that had been trained on the art for the Dreamworld campaign, selected Gen Z as the target demographic, and added the prompt “highlight the power of Coca-Cola to transport you to dream-like worlds.” Instantly, she generated four distinct, on-brand ads, complete with copy.