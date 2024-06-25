AI Startup Anthropic Just Announced a Big New Feature for Business
Enterprise clients will be able to give the AI important knowledge as part of a new shared workspace called Projects. Here’s how it will work.
The battle between Anthropic and OpenAI is heating up.
Anthropic, the safety-minded AI startup founded by a team of ex-OpenAI researchers, has announced new features aimed at helping enterprise teams of all shapes and sizes facilitate Claude, the company’s line of large language models. With the new features, employees can give the model key knowledge about specific projects by dragging and dropping files into the platform, and then share Claude’s responses directly with co-workers.
In a blog post, Anthropic announced that paid subscribers can now access a new shared workspace called Projects, which Anthropic product manager Scott White refers to as a “shared repository of knowledge.” Each project includes a widget that users can drag and drop external files into, creating a source-of-truth that Claude will keep in mind for all future inquiries about that specific project. This source-of-truth can contain roughly as much information as a 500-page book, according to an Anthropic estimate.
So how will this work in practice? Imagine you’re a product manager like White, and you want to run a compliance review for a new feature you’re shipping soon. Instead of manually cross referencing your company’s compliance guidelines and standards with your feature’s product copy, you could upload the standards, guidelines, and copy to Projects, and then ask Claude to analyze the copy for compliance issues.
Anthropic says its internal teams and early-access partners have already utilized the new feature to accomplish a wide variety of tasks. For example, marketers have uploaded style guides in order to generate emails in a specific voice, legal teams have uploaded case law and statutes to help draft legal memos, and investment firms have uploaded market reports and financial statements to predict future stock performance.
Bradley Silicani, chief operating officer of sales tax platform Anrok, said in a statement provided by Anthropic that by uploading articles from the company’s help center into a Claude Project, his team was able to create comprehensive standard operating procedures in just a few hours, “a task that previously took our team weeks to complete.” Silicani went on to say that “Claude’s ability to quickly analyze our existing help center articles, extract relevant information, and produce tailored, step-by-step guides for our operations staff is remarkable.”
The startup also announced that workplaces with a $25 per-person Team subscription can share snippets of their interactions with Claude directly to a project’s activity feed, in order to highlight specific data points and answers. White says people are excited to discover novel use cases with generative AI, “so allowing others to passively learn how the most advanced users in their company are using AI helps drive that adoption and spark inspiration.”
