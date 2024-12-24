All the Cool New Features Announced During OpenAI’s 12 Days of ‘Shipmas’

Over the 12 Days of OpenAI, Sam Altman gave to us—lots of neat new AI tools, including some that could help you run your business.

On December 4, OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman said that his company would announce or launch a new product or feature every weekday from December 5 to December 20. Over the next couple weeks, the ChatGPT creator announced a ton of new stuff, from the official launch of its first reasoning model to the debut of an AI-powered Santa Claus.

For smaller and medium-sized businesses, OpenAI’s holiday festivities are a preview of how they could integrate AI into their own model and offerings in 2025 and beyond. Here’s everything announced during the “12 Days of OpenAI,” also known more informally as “12 Days of Shipmas.” And if you’re interested in only reading about the Shipmas features that could help you run your business, check out days one and seven. Day one: o1 + ChatGPT Pro On the first day of Shipmas, Altman announced the official launch of o1, an AI model capable of thinking through the best way to solve a problem in a multi-step chain of thought. The model is expected to be most widely used for coding and engineering tasks, but could also be used to enhance AI-powered customer service applications, as it can reason through policies before deciding on a course of action. A preview version of o1 was released in September, but the official release sports enhanced capability at math and coding. Altman also announced ChatGPT Pro, a premium subscription service that for $200 per month grants access to the “the best of OpenAI’s models and tools,” including unlimited access to o1.

Day two: expanded reinforcement fine tuning On the second day, OpenAI gave an update on its model customization offerings, which enable users to fine-tune OpenAI’s models with their own proprietary data. The company introduced a new fine-tuning method called reinforcement fine-tuning, which uses new data to reinforce lines of thinking that lead to desired answers while disincentivizing lines of thinking that lead to incorrect answers. OpenAI researchers John Allard and Julie Wang said in a video that the company recently worked with Thomson Reuters to fine-tune an o1 model into a specialized legal assistant. “With as little as a few dozen examples,” says Allard, “the models will learn to reason in new and effective ways over custom domains.” Reinforcement fine-tuning won’t be publicly available until next year, but universities, researchers, and enterprises can apply to get early access to the tech. Day three: Sora Arguably the most buzzy announcement of the season, on day three of Shipmas, OpenAI released Sora, its much-hyped video generation model. First unveiled in February, Sora’s launch had been anticipated for months. ChatGPT Plus and Pro subscribers can generate videos up to 20 seconds long through simple text prompts or by uploading a reference image.

Demand for Sora was so high that shortly after its release, OpenAI had to limit new sign-ups for a few days. Inc. tested the video generator to see how effective it would be at creating an ad for a fake business, but found the tool may need some updates before its ready for prime time. Day four: Canvas On Day four, OpenAI announced a few updates to Canvas, an interface within ChatGPT. Canvas enables ChatGPT to organize and work tasks in their own documents, outside of the typical chat interface. In an example, OpenAI employees asked ChatGPT to write a Christmas story. In response, ChatGPT began generating a story within a new document titled “Silly Elves Christmas Story.” Users can directly edit the Canvas or ask ChatGPT to make changes, and ChatGPT can even add comments and notes to Canvas, similar to Google Docs or Microsoft Word. Previously, Canvas was exclusive to paid ChatGPT subscribers, but it is now available to free users as well.

Day five: ChatGPT in Apple Intelligence On Day five, Altman celebrated the official release of Apple’s iOS 18.2, which brought native ChatGPT functionality to the latest generation of iPhones. The collaboration between Apple and OpenAI had been announced months earlier, but delays meant the iPhone 16 shipped out in November 2024 without many of its most-anticipated AI features. If someone with an updated iPhone 16 asks Siri a question it can’t immediately answer, the voice assistant will ask if the user would like to invoke ChatGPT. OpenAI’s tech can also be used to rephrase writing or generate entirely original text and combine with the iPhone camera to answer questions about a user’s surroundings. iPhone owners won’t need a ChatGPT subscription or account to use the tech, but those who do are able to access more advanced features. Day six: advanced voice with video and Santa mode On Day six, OpenAI announced a major update to its advanced voice mode, a feature that enables users to have a natural conversation with a selection of AI voices that sound remarkably human. These voices have a natural-sounding cadence, take breaks to “breathe,” and can be interrupted. Now, OpenAI has given users the ability to stream live video from their phone to the advanced voice mode, so users can discuss things in their environment with these AI vocal companions. Users can also share their screen with the AI voices.

OpenAI also announced a new voice that would be coming to the advanced voice mode for a limited time: Santa. For the month of December, users can click on a snowflake icon in the ChatGPT app to begin a conversation with a holly-jolly recreation of Kris Kringle himself. Day seven: projects in ChatGPT On day seven, OpenAI launched Projects, a new interface for ChatGPT aimed at improving the ability for workplaces and enterprises to organize and collaborate within the platform. These Projects essentially serve as folders where specific chats can be collected along with relevant files. When asked questions about a particular project, ChatGPT can call upon those chats and files to improve its responses. On day eight, OpenAI brought ChatGPT’s search abilities to non-paid users. ChatGPT will automatically search the web when it detects a question it needs more information to answer, but users can also manually enable the search function by clicking on a globe-shaped button. Search has also been integrated to advanced voice mode, so users can ask the AI voices to search through the internet on their behalf.

Day nine: an API grab bag On day nine, OpenAI API chief Olivier Godement announced a collection of developer-focused updates. The o1 reasoning model was made available through OpenAI’s API, replacing the previously-available preview version. Pricing for the company’s realtime API, which enables the creation of high-speed conversational experiences, was slashed by sixty percent. Day 10: new ways to talk to ChatGPT On Day ten, OpenAI employees announced the creation of a toll-free number that anyone can call to interact with ChatGPT. By dialing 1-800-CHAT-GPT (or 1-800-242-8478), anyone with a US phone number can call the AI model, engage with the advanced voice mode, and discuss anything for up to 15 minutes. People can also now message ChatGPT through WhatsApp by texting the same number. Day 11: work with apps On the eleventh day, OpenAI announced an update to its computer desktop apps. Users are now able to direct the ChatGPT app to take control of the other apps on their computers to complete various tasks, like coding directly into a terminal or analyzing data repositories.