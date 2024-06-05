Anthropic and Asana Just Released a 5-Step Guide to Grow Your Business to AI Maturity

Since the blockbuster release of ChatGPT in 2022, business leaders around the world have been slowly developing strategies to integrate generative AI into their organizations. But few have actually set policies in place, leaving many employees to find their own use cases for the tech.

A new report on the state of AI in the workplace by work management company Asana and AI startup Anthropic found that there’s a large disconnect between how executives and employees view the use of AI in the workplace. It also outlined the five stages most businesses will pass through on their journey to AI maturity.

The report found that 52 percent of the 5,007 surveyed knowledge workers across the United States and United Kingdom said they use genAI tools at work at least weekly, but just 36 percent said their companies have a formal AI strategy in place, and only 13 percent have developed shared AI principles for employees. The lack of guidance from executives is striking, because they are far more likely to be in favor of AI than their employees. The survey found that 69 percent of executives use genAI at work on a weekly basis, compared to 43 percent of employees. Arguably one of the largest causes of that gap is a lack of communication; 18 percent of executives said their workplaces have allocated a budget for generative AI training, but only 8 percent of employees agreed. “While executives believe they are providing resources for AI adoption,” wrote Asana and Anthropic, “individual contributors are either unaware of or lack access to these resources.”

To help entrepreneurs get back on track with their AI adoption plans, Asana’s Work Innovation Lab developed a five-step plan, based around the five stages of growth that most businesses integrating AI will experience. The key to progressing through these stages, according to the report, is to address the five Cs of AI adoption: comprehension, concerns, collaboration, context, and calibration.

The earliest stage is AI Skepticism, when employees have limited awareness of AI’s potential to support their work. At this stage, only 2 percent of employees are familiar with genAI basics, and only 7 percent of workplaces have established AI policies. The best way to move past this stage, says Asana, is to enhance your employees’ comprehension and context through education and training. Education examples offered by the report include integrating AI literacy programs into onboarding initiatives, identifying internal “AI champions” who can share their use cases with coworkers, and developing “use case libraries that showcase how AI can be applied in specific contexts relevant to different teams and departments.”

The second stage is AI Activation, when companies begin launching small-scale experiments to gain a better understanding of how genAI can directly benefit their business. At this stage, business leaders should be developing preliminary guidelines for how AI should be used in the workplace. The survey found that at stage two, as employees become more familiar with the tech, new concerns emerge regarding how their AI use is being perceived by others. For example, 29 percent of employees said they worry using AI will lead to being perceived as lazy, while 25 percent said they feel like frauds for using AI to complete tasks.

The best way to assuage these kinds of worker fears, wrote Asana and Anthropic, is to convince employees that AI is not a shortcut or an easy way to shirk responsibilities, but a valuable new teammate or personal assistant for them to collaborate with. The survey found that workers who see AI as a teammate rather than a tool are 33 percent more likely to report increased productivity as a result of the tech, and are 10 percent less likely to be concerned about unethical AI use at their organization. Stage three is AI Experimentation, in which organizations ramp up adoption and formally codify AI policies. The survey found that this stage is when employees begin to fully understand the context in which they are using the tool, as 52 percent of stage three companies have some kind of genAI policy in place, compared with just 27 percent of stage two companies. This is also when companies should begin organization-wide assessments to calibrate and measure genAI’s impact on employee productivity.

In stage four, called AI Scaling, genAI has been fully integrated into the organization’s operations and is considered a core component of the company’s strategy, reshaping workflows and transforming old processes. The survey found that 74 percent of workers at stage four companies reported increased productivity as a result of their AI use.