Anthropic Just Released a Major New Feature to Make Your AI Smarter

Artificial intelligence startup Anthropic has launched a new feature for its Claude family of AI models, one that enables the models to cite and link back to sources when answering questions about uploaded documents. The new feature, appropriately dubbed Citations, is now available for developers through Anthropic’s API.

In a blog post announcing the new feature, Anthropic said that users can now upload source documents to Claude, and the model will reference these sources when answering questions. It’ll also link back to the specific sections of documents where it found an answer. Through this process, Anthropic claims it has been able to improve Claude’s accuracy by up to 15 percent.

An early use case of the new feature comes from news and legal organization Thomson Reuters, whose generative AI legal assistant, CoCounsel, is powered by Claude. The company’s head of product for CoCounsel, Jake Heller, said that his team originally built their own custom prompt engineering solution for citing sources when analyzing legal documents, “but it was really hard to build and maintain.” With the Citations feature, Heller said citing sources and generating links is much easier, which has in turn bolstered trust in the AI system’s accuracy.

Anthropic anticipates that Citations will be used to summarize long documents while making it easier to verify information, answer questions about documents more insightfully, and, in the case of customer support, reference “multiple product manuals, FAQs, and support tickets, always citing the exact source of information.”