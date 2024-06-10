Apple Just Announced That It’s Partnering With OpenAI

At Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, the company announced an expansive partnership to bring ChatGPT to Apple’s family of devices, including the iPhone, iPad, and Macbook. The chatbot will be integrated with Siri and Apple’s writing tools, like Notes and Pages .

At the event, Apple senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi introduced Apple Intelligence as the tech giant’s entry into the competitive genAI field. Apple Intelligence allows you to harness the power of genAI to instantly write replies to emails and texts in your own writing style, edit photos, or do things like create custom emojis of yourself and your friends.

Federighi demonstrated how ChatGPT can be used in Apple’s official writing tools to create a draft for a document and then create images informed by the AI-generated text. The Apple exec noted that anyone will be able to access to ChatGPT features without needing an OpenAI account, and that ChatGPT subscribers will be able to log in and get access to paid features directly through their Apple devices.