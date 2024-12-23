How a Struggling Apple Orchard Became New York’s Top Cannabis Company 

Nestled in a fog-hewn upstate New York valley just a few miles beyond Syracuse, Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards, a family-owned orchard, has been a staple of the region since 1911, when farmers George Skiff and Andrew Beak decided to go into the apple business together. It’s the kind of idyllic place that families plan yearly fall trips around, both to take home bushels of fresh apples and take in the orchard’s epic scale, which at 1,000 acres is over 16 percent bigger than Manhattan’s Central Park.

But in March of 2012, Beak & Skiff looked anything but idyllic. Along rows of trees, employees had set hundreds of smudge pots and piles of hay to burn, as the orchard’s owners scrambled to keep their crops warm. That month, temperatures had spiked from freezing to around 80 degrees, tricking the trees into believing it was summer. “All the trees woke up, and then the temperature went back down. Everything froze,” says Pete Fleckenstein, a fifth-generation family-owner who oversees the growth and harvesting of Beak & Skiff’s more than 350,000 apple trees. For the first time since 1945, the apple orchard had no apples. Insurance gave Beak & Skiff a temporary reprieve, but it was clear to Fleckenstein and the aging fourth-generation family-owners that the business was at a turning point, and bold new leadership would be needed to save the farm. That new leadership came in the unexpected form of Fleckenstein’s city-dwelling cousin Eddie Brennan, who visited every summer as a child, but was less enthused about waking up at 4 a.m. to move irrigation pipes. “It wasn’t what I wanted to do,” he says.

The apple orchard at Beak & Skiff is over 1,000 acres. Photo: Noah Kalina For Eddie, whose mother grew up near the farm, the orchard was a far cry from the high-powered corporate world inhabited by his father’s side of the family. Eddie’s paternal grandfather, Edward A. Brennan, served as the chairman and CEO of Sears (Eddie fondly recalls visiting his office in the Sears Tower), and his father, Edward J. Brennan (known as Big Ed), was named CEO of travel retail giant Duty Free Shoppers in 1999. Eddie decided to follow in the footsteps of the men he was named after and go into retail. After graduating from college in 2005, Eddie got a job in New York City as an assistant buyer for Bloomingdale’s and began working his way up the corporate ladder. In 2010, he married Marianne Kixmiller, a high school acquaintance and director for now-defunct Nordstrom subsidiary HauteLook. In 2012, not long after frost had wiped away nearly all of Beak & Skiff’s apples, Eddie and Marianne got news from his father, Big Ed; he was retiring and looking into buying an ownership stake in Beak & Skiff, bringing his decades of leadership experience to help save the farm.

“I contacted him,” admits Fleckenstein. “I knew he was retiring and the partners here were getting along in age. I didn’t see a way forward for the next generation without some outside help.” Big Ed, who had already been planning a move to the Syracuse region after retiring, saw an opportunity to open up new revenue streams by diversifying Beak & Skiff’s offerings. Prior to Big Ed’s friendly takeover, the orchard made more than 80 percent of its yearly revenue from the six-week apple picking season in the fall, but Big Ed believed the orchard’s near-unlimited supply of apples could be used to create value-added products that could be sold year round, like hard cider and spirits. In 2014, after buying out several fourth-generation family-owners and becoming Beak & Skiff’s general manager, Big Ed called Eddie and Marianne with a proposition: He wanted to know if they would pack up their lives and move upstate to help him transform the struggling orchard into a scrappy startup. “I was seven months pregnant,” says Marianne, “so the plan really got flipped on its head.” For Eddie, joining his father would mean taking a 100 percent pay cut, but the upside potential was too strong to ignore. “I always thought Beak & Skiff had this inherent value that wasn’t always seen,” he says. He’d seen how people who visited the orchard almost always left with a warm, authentic impression of the place, and Eddie felt the farm could do more to harness those good vibes. That September, with a 6-week-old daughter in tow, the 30-year-old parents left the city and started their new lives at Beak & Skiff.