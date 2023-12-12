Can artificial intelligence be artificially lazy?

One of the most promising aspects of AI is its ability to handle dull, repetitive tasks, but some ChatGPT users say the chatbot isn’t finishing the job like it used to, prompting questions about whether the technology is mirroring human laziness. In November, members of subreddit r/ChatGPT began posting that the chatbot had become “unusably lazy,” with one Redditor complaining that after asking ChatGPT to create a spreadsheet of 15 entries with eight columns each, the bot responded with this message: “Due to the extensive nature of the data, the full extraction of all products would be quite lengthy. However, I can provide the file with this single entry as a template, and you can fill in the rest of the data as needed.”

In the post, the Redditor asked “Is this what AI is supposed to be? An overbearing lazy robot that tells me to do the job myself?”

Hundreds of Redditors chimed in with similar issues, including one who asked ChatGPT for the answer to a multiple-choice question, only for the bot to claim that four of the five possible answers were correct. Other users commented that the chatbot, which they’d been using just weeks earlier to write full code files, now would generate just a snippet of code before asking the user to do the rest themselves. On December 7, the official ChatGPT Twitter/X account posted the following:

The account went on to say that “differences in model behavior can be subtle — only a subset of prompts may be degraded, and it may take a long time for customers and employees to notice and fix these patterns.”

So what gives for these “differences in model behavior?” Across the internet, people have theories. Some think that in an effort to save money, OpenAI has altered the model to initially use fewer tokens, the grammatical elements that allow language models to understand context, when attempting to respond to a prompt. By limiting the chatbot from generating lengthy responses, the company could theoretically spend less on computing power.