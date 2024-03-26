Even John Deere Is Getting in on the AI Boom. Here’s How

The agriculture manufacturing company’s AI-powered See & Spray product is designed to help farmers conserve their agricultural chemicals, like weed-killing herbicides. These chemicals have been in short supply in recent years, driving up costs for U.S. farmers, whose average spend on herbicides and other chemicals grew from $8,884 in 2021 to $10,680 in 2022, according to the USDA . John Deere says that with See & Spray, farmers can conserve their chemicals and effectively protect their crops. It’s yet another example of how AI is being used across industries to help workers accomplish more with limited resources.

Most farmers today protect their crops from weeds by blanketing them in herbicide using sprayer vehicles. This process, called broadcast spraying, is significantly faster but more resource-intensive than spot spraying, a process in which individuals check crops one by one and only spray the areas that need treatment. In addition to being resource-heavy, broadcast spraying can harm crops if they are overexposed to the herbicide, and can be harmful to animals if any herbicide drifts into the wrong part of the farm.

See & Spray is a device equipped with dozens of cameras that attaches to herbicide sprayers and uses machine vision to scan roughly 2,200 square feet per second. The data from those cameras is analyzed by processors that can identify weeds and is then used to target only areas that need spraying. John Deere says that since See & Spray’s 2021 launch, the product has saved farmers more than 8 million gallons of chemicals. The company first started developing the product in 2017 when it acquired the agritech startup Blue River for $300 million. Blue River had built a proprietary program to identify weeds on a head of lettuce and precisely spray herbicide on just the problem areas.