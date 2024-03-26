Even John Deere Is Getting in on the AI Boom. Here’s How
John Deere is using AI to help farmers kill weeds without wasting herbicide.
BY BEN SHERRY, STAFF REPORTER @BENLUCASSHERRY
John Deere tractor at Agritechnica expo in Hanover, Germany.. Photo: Getty Images
John Deere is bringing a new worker down on the farm: artificial intelligence.
The agriculture manufacturing company’s AI-powered See & Spray product is designed to help farmers conserve their agricultural chemicals, like weed-killing herbicides. These chemicals have been in short supply in recent years, driving up costs for U.S. farmers, whose average spend on herbicides and other chemicals grew from $8,884 in 2021 to $10,680 in 2022, according to the USDA. John Deere says that with See & Spray, farmers can conserve their chemicals and effectively protect their crops. It’s yet another example of how AI is being used across industries to help workers accomplish more with limited resources.
Most farmers today protect their crops from weeds by blanketing them in herbicide using sprayer vehicles. This process, called broadcast spraying, is significantly faster but more resource-intensive than spot spraying, a process in which individuals check crops one by one and only spray the areas that need treatment. In addition to being resource-heavy, broadcast spraying can harm crops if they are overexposed to the herbicide, and can be harmful to animals if any herbicide drifts into the wrong part of the farm.
See & Spray is a device equipped with dozens of cameras that attaches to herbicide sprayers and uses machine vision to scan roughly 2,200 square feet per second. The data from those cameras is analyzed by processors that can identify weeds and is then used to target only areas that need spraying. John Deere says that since See & Spray’s 2021 launch, the product has saved farmers more than 8 million gallons of chemicals. The company first started developing the product in 2017 when it acquired the agritech startup Blue River for $300 million. Blue River had built a proprietary program to identify weeds on a head of lettuce and precisely spray herbicide on just the problem areas.
See & Spray marks an important step in John Deere’s plan to transition toward a software-as-a-service business model, says Justin Rose, John Deere’s president of lifecycle solutions, supply management, and customer success. See & Spray Premium, the company’s mid-level version of the product, costs $14,000 for the hardware and $11,000 for installation, but farmers will need to pay an additional $3 for every acre of corn tended to by the tech, and $4 for every acre of cotton and soybeans.
Rose says that See & Spray Ultimate, the highest-tier version of the product, can help farmers eliminate roughly the same amount of weeds as traditional broadcast spraying, while reducing their non-residual herbicide use by more than two-thirds. John Deere estimates that the product does the equivalent work of 6,000 people, and has already been used on more than 1 million acres of farmland. “This is the promise of what we can deliver with this technology,” says Rose. “Being able to get the job done right.”
