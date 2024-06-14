Founder of ADHD Startup Done Global Arrested for Fraud

Ruthia He, the founder of ADHD-focused telehealth company Done Global, has been arrested and charged with fraud along with the San Francisco-based company’s head doctor. In the indictment, the U.S. Department of Justice alleges that He and David Brody provided easy access to Adderall and other stimulants to people who may not have medically needed them, a scheme that “generated over $100 million in revenue by arranging for the prescription of over 40 million pills.” (Done Global did not reply to Inc.’s request for comment.)

The indictment, which the DOJ says is its first criminal drug distribution prosecution against a telehealth company dealing in controlled substances, alleges that He and Brody spent millions on “deceptive” social media ads, targeted at those seeking ADHD drugs . Once customers had signed up for a monthly subscription, Done’s prescribers were instructed to “prescribe Adderall and other stimulants even if the Done member did not qualify,” the department claims.

The way in which Done’s prescribers were paid was also allegedly structured to discourage follow-up visits and encourage prescriptions, says the DOJ. Done allegedly did not pay prescribers for “any medical visits, telemedicine consultation, or time spent caring for patients after an initial consultation, and instead paying solely based on the number of patients who received prescriptions.” Market research firm Fact.MR estimates the global ADHD therapeutics market to be about $25 billion.

DEA administrator Anne Milgram said that operations like Done are partly to blame for the global Adderall shortage, which has persisted since 2022, and that “any diversion of Adderall and other prescription stimulant pills to persons who have no medical need only exacerbates this shortage and hurts any American with a legitimate medical need for these drugs.”