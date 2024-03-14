Founders at SXSW Get Real About Use Cases for AI

A panel of entrepreneurs discussed whether artificial intelligence will produce a solopreneur unicorn, and how they’re using AI to accomplish more with less.

Is artificial intelligence powerful enough to create a billion-dollar business founded by a solopreneur?

Entrepreneurs from a variety of industries recently discussed the possibility, predicted by OpenAI founder Sam Altman, during a panel conversation this week at SXSW in Austin. Ann Hiatt, founder of leadership consultancy Hipergiant, predicted that an AI-powered solopreneur unicorn will emerge, but only if that solopreneur can use AI to not just automate work processes but also be laser-precise about divvying up his or her time to accomplish everything they need to in a given day.

While it may be some time before we know whether Altman was being prescient or overly optimistic, the panelists did have examples of how they’ve integrated AI at their companies, and shared some of their favorite AI tools. Parsley Health founder Robin Berzin, a former doctor, founded the company in 2016 to provide data-driven health care services to patients dealing with complex chronic diseases. She told the panel that Parsley has found success using generative AI to quickly digest large amounts of patient information. As an example, Berzin pointed to Parsley’s Symptom Index tool, used to assess a patient’s health risk. Berzin said that both doctors and patients can use AI to turn that assessment data “into a story,” one that can be used by the provider to better understand what their next patient needs. “When we take that story and summarize it in a way that you can read and understand, you as an individual begin to understand your health in a different way,” says Berzin.

Also on the panel was Scott Ford, the former chief operating officer at pre-seed investor Techstars. Ford started his current company, Zigzag, in 2022 with a vision of using AI to validate business ideas, instantly build company roadmaps, and invest in promising companies that use the tool. Zigzag allows users to enter a sentence-long idea for a startup and get a full-fledged roadmap, complete with a unique value proposition, landing page, and elevator pitch. About once a week, Ford says he runs his original pitch for Zigzag through the validator tool to see if anything in the market has changed, like a new competitor or a new trend among similar companies.